Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD 2021-22 Annual Report of Educational Performance, Texas Academic Performance Report
February 10, 2023 - Joaquin ISD board of trustees will hold a public hearing during their regular monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023. The 2021-22 Annual Performance Report/Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) will be discussed during the hearing and input from the community, parents, taxpayers and general public are welcomed.
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Feb. 9
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
Meet the Authors Attending Shelby County Author's Day
February 10, 2023 - The first annual Shelby County Author’s Day to be held at the John D. Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, Texas 75935, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Meet three of the authors who will be...
scttx.com
DRT Announces Winner of 2023 Texas History Essay Contest
The chapter invited Shelby County students in grades 4 and 7 to participate in the DRT Texas History Essay Contest. The fourth grade essay topic was "Colonel Benjamin Rush Milam." The seventh grade topic was "Signers (Delegates) of the Texas Declaration of Independence" and students chose one of the 59 signers to feature in their essay.
scttx.com
It’s Worth Celebrating
February 8, 2023 - After enduring a worldwide pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, a downturn in the economy, and cultural unrest, it is always thrilling to come across something worthy of celebration. Something that touches more than a few fortunate souls, that turns the tide for the health and well-being of everyone in the community. Like finding cool refreshing water after wandering through the desert, it's worth celebrating the change that is taking place among our future leaders, our students, who are now taking charge of their lives and proving they can make the right decision. The decision they are making is that after years of increasing substance use, there is now a noticeable decline in alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use among school-age adolescents within Deep East and Southeast Texas.
scttx.com
Angela Michelle Clifton Amburn
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Kevin Windham officiating. Interment will follow at Spann’s Chapel Cemetery in Shelby County.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Area Law Enforcement Investigate Death of Joaquin Woman (Suspect in Custody)
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson are seen conferring with Investigator David Haley and Investigator Aaron Jones. February 8, 2023 - At 7:49pm, Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the succesful capture of Manuels without incident in Tyler. February 8, 2023 - The search continues...
scttx.com
Center Wins 60-42 Over Carthage, owns at Least Share of District 17 Title
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team never trailed at Carthage Friday and they took a 60-42 win over the Bulldogs. The game was Center’s District 17 4A finale and they now own at least a share of their conference title. Center led Carthage 22-0 near the end of the...
Comments / 0