ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Meet the Authors Attending Shelby County Author's Day

February 10, 2023 - The first annual Shelby County Author’s Day to be held at the John D. Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, Texas 75935, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Meet three of the authors who will be...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

DRT Announces Winner of 2023 Texas History Essay Contest

The chapter invited Shelby County students in grades 4 and 7 to participate in the DRT Texas History Essay Contest. The fourth grade essay topic was "Colonel Benjamin Rush Milam." The seventh grade topic was "Signers (Delegates) of the Texas Declaration of Independence" and students chose one of the 59 signers to feature in their essay.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

It’s Worth Celebrating

February 8, 2023 - After enduring a worldwide pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, a downturn in the economy, and cultural unrest, it is always thrilling to come across something worthy of celebration. Something that touches more than a few fortunate souls, that turns the tide for the health and well-being of everyone in the community. Like finding cool refreshing water after wandering through the desert, it's worth celebrating the change that is taking place among our future leaders, our students, who are now taking charge of their lives and proving they can make the right decision. The decision they are making is that after years of increasing substance use, there is now a noticeable decline in alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use among school-age adolescents within Deep East and Southeast Texas.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Angela Michelle Clifton Amburn

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Kevin Windham officiating. Interment will follow at Spann’s Chapel Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy