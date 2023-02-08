Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
NME
M83 surprise release first six tracks from forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’
M83 have shared the first six tracks from their forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’. The songs entitled ‘Chapter 1’, feature previously shared single ‘Oceans Niagara’, along with ‘Water Deep’, ‘Amnesia’, ‘Us And The Rest’, ‘Earth To The Sea’ and ‘Radar, Far, Gone’. You can listen to the tracks below.
After Six Years Off, a Refreshed Paramore Returns With Offbeat Post-Punk Energy in ‘This Is Why’: Album Review
After six years of Paramore’s members doing solid solo work and being away from each other as a band, they’ve crafted a sixth album, “This Is Why,” that takes all that anyone loved about them in the past and made it craggier and cattier, allowing themselves to face the concerns that come with age and social change without being heavy-handed about it. To that end, Paramore has probably made its best-ever album, or at least one that embraces present-day anxiety without fitting easily into any Hot Topic playlist. Never truly content to be an atypical Fueled by Ramen band on the...
NME
Gorillaz share new animated video for ‘Silent Running’ with Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz have shared a new animated video for their recent single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo. The clip, which you can view below, was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director, Fx Goby. According to a press release it sees “Murdoc, Noodle and Russel...
BBC
BBC: The broadcaster's first recording from Wales
Until 13 February 1923, if you had turned on a radio in Wales, all you would have heard would have been static fuzz, and maybe some Morse code if you were lucky. But 100 years ago on Monday, all that changed when 5WA - an indirect ancestor of BBC Radio Wales - took to the air.
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
Fremantle, Kansai TV Team on Entertainment Format ‘Quiz Pong’ – Global Bulletin
FORMAT Fremantle and Kansai TV have launched new entertainment format “Quiz Pong” following a co-development deal initially revealed at MIPCOM 2022. The format was launched in Japan last month by Kansai TV and Fremantle will handle the production and global distribution. “Quiz Pong” is a fast-paced gameshow where teams compete against each other in a fun tournament testing their mental, physical, and strategy skills. The teams go head-to-head by throwing balls into moving baskets, on a supersized set and answering general knowledge questions to score points. The harder the basket is to reach the more difficult the question inside the basket will be for...
Hong Sang Soo’s Berlin-Bound ‘In Water’ Picked up by Finecut
Finecut, the leading Korean independent film sales agent, is to represent international rights on “In Water,” the latest film by auteur Hong Sang-soo. The film will have its world premiere in Berlin as part of the festival’s Encounters section. Its sales launch is set for the accompanying European Film Market. This follows three successive years in which Hong has appeared in Berlin’s main competition, with: “The Woman Who Ran,” which earned Berlin’s silver bear for best director; 2021 title “Introduction” which won another silver bear, for best screenplay, at that year’s delayed festival; and “The Novelist’s Film” which won a Grand Jury Prize...
Comments / 0