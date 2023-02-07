Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) and the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA) today issued new research revealing that there are 395 affordable housing developments in various stages of predevelopment across the nine-county Bay Area that would create an estimated 32,944 affordable homes in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country. The analysis found that these developments need $7.6 billion in public financing in order to move forward. The Bay Area Affordable Housing Pipeline research brief offers insights into where planned affordable developments are located across the nine-county region as well as how to fund the current pipeline of homes and boost production into the future.

1 DAY AGO