Bay Area Needs $7.6 Billion To Unlock 33,000 Affordable Homes Currently in the Pipeline
Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) and the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA) today issued new research revealing that there are 395 affordable housing developments in various stages of predevelopment across the nine-county Bay Area that would create an estimated 32,944 affordable homes in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country. The analysis found that these developments need $7.6 billion in public financing in order to move forward. The Bay Area Affordable Housing Pipeline research brief offers insights into where planned affordable developments are located across the nine-county region as well as how to fund the current pipeline of homes and boost production into the future.
Weekly Update: February 9, 2023
DR-4683-CA Residents who have sustained property and business damage from the 12/31/22 – 12/30/23 series of winter storms can seek assistance directly from FEMA by applying online at www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. Please note: Applying does not guarantee that assistance will be awarded. Once you have registered, there will...
PDA and PPA Grant Applications Close Soon
The application window for Priority Development Area (PDA) and Priority Production Area (PPA) grants is open until Feb. 23, 2023. MTC is taking proposals for a total of $17 million in available funding for planning and technical assistance efforts for PDAs and PPAs. Visit the PDA grant web page or PPA grant web page for more information and to start an application. A recorded webinar for applicants highlights funding opportunities and explains details about the process.
traffic-advisory-san-joaquin-county-2-9-23
Connector Ramp Closures On State Route 4 At Interstate 5. San Joaquin County – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various ramp closures on State Route 4 (SR-4)/Crosstown Freeway for maintenance and construction operations. Work will occur as follows;. Overnight, full connector ramp closures from eastbound SR-4/Crosstown...
