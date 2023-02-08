ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Construction moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Construction is moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery's South Bend location near Four Winds Field. On Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission granted a March 1 extension for a rough inspection of the property, which sits on the lot of the old Gates Service Center on the corner of William and Wayne streets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

P-H-M hosts job fair February 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV

NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free gun locks available, courtesy of SBPD, no questions asked

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Police in South Bend are offering free gun locks to gun owners in the city. The locks can be picked up at the front desk in police headquarters on Sample Street--no questions asked. Each gun lock comes with instructions and two keys. The goal of the program...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
MISHAWAKA, IN

