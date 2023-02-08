Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
Antiques and Artisans to join vendors this weekend at South Bend Farmer's Market
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Farmer's Market is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located at 1105 Northside Boulevard in South Bend. Parking is free at the Farmer's Market in South Bend. Some vendors accept WIC, SNAP, and credit cards, and there is an ATM on-site...
abc57.com
Sundays are free for Elkhart County residents at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART CTY., Ind.- Wellfield Botanic Gardens is offering free admission for residents of Elkhart County on Sundays, courtesy of a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Elkhart County residents are admitted free of charge on Sundays from 12-5 p.m. through the end of March. Free admission for...
WNDU
South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
abc57.com
Construction moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Construction is moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery's South Bend location near Four Winds Field. On Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission granted a March 1 extension for a rough inspection of the property, which sits on the lot of the old Gates Service Center on the corner of William and Wayne streets.
abc57.com
Tickets to South Bend Schools sporting events only available online following fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Tickets to South Bend Community School Corporation high school sporting events will only be available for purchase online, school officials announced Friday. The change comes in response to the fight that broke out during a Washington vs. Riley basketball game on February 2. School officials also...
abc57.com
South Bend Public Works Department holding public traffic calming meetings in February
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The public is invited to a series of meetings in February to discuss the City of South Bend Public Works Department's comprehensive Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan. The traffic calming plan offers solutions to slowing down traffic on 40-plus neighborhood streets where residents have frequently reported speeding...
abc57.com
P-H-M hosts job fair February 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
abc57.com
Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV
NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
WNDU
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
abc57.com
Free gun locks available, courtesy of SBPD, no questions asked
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Police in South Bend are offering free gun locks to gun owners in the city. The locks can be picked up at the front desk in police headquarters on Sample Street--no questions asked. Each gun lock comes with instructions and two keys. The goal of the program...
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
Senior Marian HS Student asking for mid-winter formal dress donations for other students
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- It’s mid-winter formal season at Marian High School, and while some have no problem buying a dress, there are students who aren’t as fortunate. One senior wants to make sure everyone has the chance to pick out a dress for the dance, and all for free.
abc57.com
AM General earns multi-billion-dollar contract with Dept. of Defense to build tactical vehicles in Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- AM General will produce approximately 20,000 "joint light tactical vehicles" and 10,000 trailers at the manufacturing plant in Mishawaka. AM General will receive $8.6 billion from the Department of Defense to fund production.
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
