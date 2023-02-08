I don’t understand why the school district doesn’t convert old CLOSED schools (like Adams Middle School off of Arlington) into lovely single family units for TEACHERS. Has everyone forgotten that schools used to provide free housing to their teachers? Our school district should be an example of how they care for their teachers.
That a shame that you all cannot pay WCC High School so they will not have to move back to the hometown y'all need to do better than that California association schools. shame shame shame on California high schools, schools . super tender superintendent you and your staff need to help the teachers it's a shame they cannot live off of what they are supposed to love off of here in California shame on you. 🤭
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Comments / 13