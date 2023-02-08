ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 13

Tatiana Sepulveda
3d ago

I don’t understand why the school district doesn’t convert old CLOSED schools (like Adams Middle School off of Arlington) into lovely single family units for TEACHERS. Has everyone forgotten that schools used to provide free housing to their teachers? Our school district should be an example of how they care for their teachers.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
3d ago

That a shame that you all cannot pay WCC High School so they will not have to move back to the hometown y'all need to do better than that California association schools. shame shame shame on California high schools, schools . super tender superintendent you and your staff need to help the teachers it's a shame they cannot live off of what they are supposed to love off of here in California shame on you. 🤭

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Empowering Black Female Entrepreneurs in the East Bay

Keeping a small business going has always been hard, but some entrepreneurs face an additional set of challenges, simply because of the color of their skin or their gender. Love Iguehi is a vibrant and colorful boutique on 13th Street in Downtown Oakland. With every piece of clothing telling a story rooted in community.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Supervisor Looks to Convert Empty Office Space Into Homes

San Francisco's downtown has been the city's engine of innovation and prosperity for years, but it's been slow to rebound from the pandemic. It has one of the highest commercial vacancy rates of any big city in America and now a city supervisor has a new suggestion for filling all that empty space -- convert it into homes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Emergency Crews Investigate Possible Hazmat Situation Outside Daly City BART Station

Several BART stations on the Peninsula were shut down Friday while emergency crews investigated a possible hazardous materials situation outside the Daly City station. The transit agency said its Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations were closed due to the investigation but all reopened around 2 p.m. The Daly City station was also evacuated prior to the closure, BART said.
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Emotional Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

The suspect in the deadly Half Moon Bay mass shooting was in court Friday for multiple defense motions ahead of his scheduled plea hearing next week. Chunli Zhao has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 23 shooting that left seven people dead and injured an eighth.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy