Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KXLY
Veterinarian shortage puts pet appointments on hold
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Veterinary clinics across the Inland Northwest are full, with appointments and surgeries booked out weeks and even months in advance. It's a strain that pet owners are experiencing nationwide, and there's a combination of reasons why.
Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000
WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
Trustee elections to continue at Kootenai Health as transition to nonprofit continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Kootenai Health continues its transition to a nonprofit organization, two seats on the board of trustees will be up for election in May — but the roles of those trustees will look different than they did in years past, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Kootenai County housing market slowing down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
Eastern Washington University fraternity punished for hazing
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Phi Delta Theta Fraternity is being punished for violating the schools student code of conduct with bully violations, alcohol and substance violations, hazing and more between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2022. In Jan. 2023, the fraternity was sanctioned with the withdrawal of recognition...
Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center
A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.
Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further. Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event. You can also pick a place...
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
inlander.com
A new federal agency in Spokane is protecting critical infrastructure across the region
One of the youngest federal agencies is expanding to Spokane in an effort to help local governments and businesses in Eastern Washington and North Idaho protect themselves from physical and cyberattacks. The first challenge: letting people know it exists. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency was established under the Department of...
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
KXLY
Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Spokane gas prices drop 6 cents from last week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane gas prices are averaging $3.61 per gallon, dropping six cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.com. However, although prices are lower than last week, gas prices are more than 13 cents higher than a month ago. The cheapest gas station in town was priced...
Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.
