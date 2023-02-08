SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO