KXLY

Veterinarian shortage puts pet appointments on hold

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Veterinary clinics across the Inland Northwest are full, with appointments and surgeries booked out weeks and even months in advance. It's a strain that pet owners are experiencing nationwide, and there's a combination of reasons why.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County housing market slowing down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Eastern Washington University fraternity punished for hazing

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Phi Delta Theta Fraternity is being punished for violating the schools student code of conduct with bully violations, alcohol and substance violations, hazing and more between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2022. In Jan. 2023, the fraternity was sanctioned with the withdrawal of recognition...
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further. Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event. You can also pick a place...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
KREM2

Spokane gas prices drop 6 cents from last week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane gas prices are averaging $3.61 per gallon, dropping six cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.com. However, although prices are lower than last week, gas prices are more than 13 cents higher than a month ago. The cheapest gas station in town was priced...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.
SPOKANE, WA
