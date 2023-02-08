Read full article on original website
Feds May Step in After California Suggests Limiting Water to Major Cities
One water negotiator believes that talks regarding the use of the Colorado River are heading to the point that the federal government will be forced to step in, something that the states involved have attempted to avoid up until this point.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court interprets 'straw purchase' law to encompass shared use of guns
The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday interpreted a gun safety law enacted after the Columbine High School massacre, ruling for the first time that the illegal transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person can encompass the shared use of a weapon in a household. The court declined to say...
dallasexpress.com
Appeals Court Rules Gun Law Unconstitutional
On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that a law banning those with domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional. The case in question involves Zackey Rahimi, a suspect in five shootings in the Arlington area in December 2020 and January 2021. Police searched Rahimi’s house and found multiple firearms, which were illegal under federal law as he was subject to a state protective order for domestic violence from February 2020.
The Most Controversial and Criticized Supreme Court Decisions in U.S. History
The Supreme Court of the United States is the highest court in the land. It has immense authority and is tasked with interpreting the Constitution and upholding the rule of law. But at times it has fallen short of America's expectations.
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe v. United States Trial Begins This Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tomorrow, a federal court in South Dakota will hear opening arguments in a case that will determine if the federal government is providing adequate law-enforcement to one of the nation’s largest Indian reservations. In a complaint filed on July 26, 2022, the Oglala Sioux...
abovethelaw.com
The ABA Has Had Enough Of The Supreme Court Being Held Unaccountable
There seems to be a worldwide dip in the strength of the rule of law, specifically in the areas of human rights and checks and balances, and the United States is no exception — just think about Dobbs and how racial gerrymandering is cool all of a sudden. This has, unsurprisingly, led to a dip in thelegitimacy that the American public gives to the courts generally. So much so that Chief Justice Roberts even admitted that federal judges have work to do when it comes to living up to their ethical responsibilities — federal judges getting caught insider trading doesn’t make for the most trustworthy faces of authority, you know. But neither does throwing stones from a glass home. The Supreme Court has been catching flack for not having a binding code of ethics that they have to live up to for a while now. Maybe their tune will change considering that they’ve gained an influential critic.
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.Voters in November narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of...
Republican senators seek to reverse U.S. heavy-duty truck emissions rule
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A group of 34 Republican senators said on Thursday they would seek to overturn U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.
