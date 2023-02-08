Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO