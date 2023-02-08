ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School

They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
Kaia FIT Sierra to Reopen Midtown Reno Location Saturday

A women's gym that was damaged from flash flooding over the summer is set to reopen. You may remember us showing you this video back in August. Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown had to close for water remediation work in the ceiling and walls after it flooded. The owner tells...
Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50

Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
Court: Troy Driver Expected to Waive Preliminary Hearing

The hearing was set for a week from today, but now a status conference will be held February 14, which is when Driver’s attorney is expected to waive the right. Troy Driver is accused of murdering and kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion of Fernley.
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver

Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash

Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall

Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
Navigating Carson City in the Winter

Realistically Navigating Carson City in the Winter. In the age of social media, we’ve all done this at least once: Your trip is booked, itinerary set, activities planned. And then if you’re like me, you have a folder of saved helpful posts from instagram or even a Pinterest board of things you want to do or sights you want to see at your destination.
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno

Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
