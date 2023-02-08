Read full article on original website
2news.com
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
2news.com
Sparks City Council to Discuss Possible $441,000 Settlement
A meeting over the issue is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible settlement with former Fire Chief Mark Lawson.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
2news.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested, Unclear if Related to Traffic Stop
We've reached out to police for clarification on the two scenes last night. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Kaia FIT Sierra to Reopen Midtown Reno Location Saturday
A women's gym that was damaged from flash flooding over the summer is set to reopen. You may remember us showing you this video back in August. Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown had to close for water remediation work in the ceiling and walls after it flooded. The owner tells...
2news.com
Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
2news.com
Court: Troy Driver Expected to Waive Preliminary Hearing
The hearing was set for a week from today, but now a status conference will be held February 14, which is when Driver’s attorney is expected to waive the right. Troy Driver is accused of murdering and kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion of Fernley.
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
2news.com
Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
visitcarsoncity.com
Navigating Carson City in the Winter
Realistically Navigating Carson City in the Winter. In the age of social media, we’ve all done this at least once: Your trip is booked, itinerary set, activities planned. And then if you’re like me, you have a folder of saved helpful posts from instagram or even a Pinterest board of things you want to do or sights you want to see at your destination.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
