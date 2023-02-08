ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Inside Nova

Settle named new Culpeper Town Police Chief

Christopher Settle has been promoted to Police Chief, replacing Chris Jenkins who retired in January. Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates. The recruitment process. included an interview with the Town Manager, Public Services Director and Human Resources Director. “It’s an honor to be named only the 6th...
CULPEPER, VA
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA
NBC Washington

DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
commonwealthtimes.org

Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students

Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo

Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in $500K Drug Bust in Fairfax County

A 28-year-old man was arrested with the intent to sell $500,000 worth of drugs in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives arrested the man on Tuesday during a traffic stop. He was wanted for transporting drugs into the county from out of state, according to a Fairfax County police release. Inside his...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

