Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Settle named new Culpeper Town Police Chief
Christopher Settle has been promoted to Police Chief, replacing Chris Jenkins who retired in January. Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates. The recruitment process. included an interview with the Town Manager, Public Services Director and Human Resources Director. “It’s an honor to be named only the 6th...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
Case dismissed against Spotsylvania deputy on fourth day of Isiah Brown trial
Felony charges against a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office deputy accused of shooting an unarmed Black man multiple times have been dropped on the fourth day of a planned five-day trial.
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night. At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.
NBC Washington
DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student
D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
Man robs bank with a note, Prince William police searching
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
17-year-old student found with gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield
L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to the parents of students on Tuesday, Feb. 7, confirming that a student had a gun at the school,.
NBC Washington
Documentary Examines Busing in Prince George's County 50 Years Ago
A new documentary reveals what it was like for a group of Black students in Prince George’s County who integrated an elementary school 50 years ago. The 20 kids who took the Tower Road bus bypassed their neighborhood school in Brandywine to integrate Crestview Elementary miles away in Clinton.
commonwealthtimes.org
Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students
Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor
The Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has reversed course in the ongoing case against a Virginia Beach pastor accused of solicitation, now objecting to having the records against him sealed from public view.
Preschool bathroom assault investigation underway, mom 'wants answers'
A Richmond mother has come forward with claims that a child assaulted her five-year-old daughter in a preschool bathroom at Blackwell Preschool.
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo
Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested in $500K Drug Bust in Fairfax County
A 28-year-old man was arrested with the intent to sell $500,000 worth of drugs in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives arrested the man on Tuesday during a traffic stop. He was wanted for transporting drugs into the county from out of state, according to a Fairfax County police release. Inside his...
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
Comments / 8