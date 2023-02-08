ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Virginia Vineyard Worker Achieves Dream of Homeownership

The owner of a Virginia winery helped his hardest-working employee achieve his goal of homeownership. When he left El Salvador more than 20 years ago, Joaquin Gonzalez could only dream of stepping into his very own home. His family of six did just that last month. “I’m very happy,” he...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
arlnow.com

Arlington is one of the safest localities in America, new study suggests

Arlington County is one of the top 15 safest “cities” in the United States, according to a new set of rankings. The number crunchers at SmartAsset looked at violent and property crime rates, as well as rates of vehicle-related deaths, drug-related deaths and excessive drinking. They ranked Arlington at No. 11, below No. 10 Yonkers, New York, No. 6 Alexandria and No. 1 Frisco, Texas, among others.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Alexandria Cancer Survivor to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ for 24 Hours

Arlington, VA – Patrick J. “Pat” Malone, a nine-year cancer survivor and twenty-year Air Force veteran, will ‘stand up to cancer’ for twenty-four hours straight during his Ninth Annual Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) 24-Hour Fundraiser, beginning at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and ending at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fire Works American, at Pizzeria & Bar, 2350 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tourcounsel.com

Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia

Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
STERLING, VA
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
DCist

Workers At 28 D.C.-Area Farmers Markets Vote To Unionize

The workers at more than two dozen local farmers markets run by the nonprofit FRESHFARM have unionized with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. “With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and the opportunity to collectively address our working conditions, pay and benefits,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “We look forward to negotiating our first union contract with the same energy, unity and camaraderie that made our union possible in the first place.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Devlin Tech Park data center proposal revised to include homes

Prince William County supervisors will take time to hammer out the legal repercussions of a seemingly unprecedented last-minute revision to a development proposal. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors unanimously tabled the application for the Devlin Technology Park until March 7. The action came after the applicant,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues

The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
popville.com

Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community

The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

First Look: Beat the Bomb Group Game Experience Brings Paint Cannon, Laser Maze to DC's Ivy City

Get ready Ivy City – a new immersive social video game experience is opening Friday, and it involves paint cannons. Beat the Bomb D.C. brands itself as the world’s first immersive social video game company, and its D.C. outpost is its third location in the U.S. The space offers a group activity with paint blasts, laser mazes, and immersive video games, the company said.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy