Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBCEdy ZooWashington, DC
NBC Washington
Virginia Vineyard Worker Achieves Dream of Homeownership
The owner of a Virginia winery helped his hardest-working employee achieve his goal of homeownership. When he left El Salvador more than 20 years ago, Joaquin Gonzalez could only dream of stepping into his very own home. His family of six did just that last month. “I’m very happy,” he...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Food Bank Opens Large Expansion, Market for ‘Dignified' Shopping Experience
Food for Others, a regional food bank serving Northern Virginia, announced Thursday the grand opening of its expanded facility in Fairfax, aiming to offer a dignified experience that feels like shopping in a grocery store. Food for Others has been a resource to Northern Virginians since 1995, distributing 3.7 million...
arlnow.com
Arlington is one of the safest localities in America, new study suggests
Arlington County is one of the top 15 safest “cities” in the United States, according to a new set of rankings. The number crunchers at SmartAsset looked at violent and property crime rates, as well as rates of vehicle-related deaths, drug-related deaths and excessive drinking. They ranked Arlington at No. 11, below No. 10 Yonkers, New York, No. 6 Alexandria and No. 1 Frisco, Texas, among others.
thezebra.org
Alexandria Cancer Survivor to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ for 24 Hours
Arlington, VA – Patrick J. “Pat” Malone, a nine-year cancer survivor and twenty-year Air Force veteran, will ‘stand up to cancer’ for twenty-four hours straight during his Ninth Annual Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) 24-Hour Fundraiser, beginning at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and ending at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fire Works American, at Pizzeria & Bar, 2350 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
tourcounsel.com
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia
Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Workers At 28 D.C.-Area Farmers Markets Vote To Unionize
The workers at more than two dozen local farmers markets run by the nonprofit FRESHFARM have unionized with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. “With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and the opportunity to collectively address our working conditions, pay and benefits,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “We look forward to negotiating our first union contract with the same energy, unity and camaraderie that made our union possible in the first place.”
This DC organization is fighting food insecurity at the Super Bowl
WASHINGTON — The Food Recovery Network is on a mission to feed families all across the country. The D.C.-based organization is heading to Glendale, Arizona to recover food from the highly anticipated tailgate party. "The party travels all around the U.S. wherever the Super Bowl is, this tailgate party...
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
Inside Nova
Devlin Tech Park data center proposal revised to include homes
Prince William County supervisors will take time to hammer out the legal repercussions of a seemingly unprecedented last-minute revision to a development proposal. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors unanimously tabled the application for the Devlin Technology Park until March 7. The action came after the applicant,...
WAMU
As police officers dwindle In D.C. schools, a fight is on to bring them back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
NBC Washington
First Look: Beat the Bomb Group Game Experience Brings Paint Cannon, Laser Maze to DC's Ivy City
Get ready Ivy City – a new immersive social video game experience is opening Friday, and it involves paint cannons. Beat the Bomb D.C. brands itself as the world’s first immersive social video game company, and its D.C. outpost is its third location in the U.S. The space offers a group activity with paint blasts, laser mazes, and immersive video games, the company said.
Inside Nova
Prince William Education Association sweeps union election for school workers
The Prince William Education Association won both of its bids to represent the county’s more than 11,500 non-administrative school employees in a new collective bargaining Friday. The union was successful in both of its elections; securing exclusive bargaining rights for the school division’s over 7,200 teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians...
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
alxnow.com
Planning Commission says DHL temporary trailer on Duke Street has overstayed its welcome
International shipping company DHL Express drew some flack from Alexandria’s Planning Commission after the company let slip in a recent meeting that they had no plans to find a permanent home for their “temporary” trailer business on Duke Street. The company was granted approval for a temporary...
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
