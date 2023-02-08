The workers at more than two dozen local farmers markets run by the nonprofit FRESHFARM have unionized with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. “With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and the opportunity to collectively address our working conditions, pay and benefits,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “We look forward to negotiating our first union contract with the same energy, unity and camaraderie that made our union possible in the first place.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO