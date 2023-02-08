ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is...
NBC Washington

Who Is Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Who is playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf are looking to ball out -- just not in baseball or football. The NBA unveiled the two squads for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah that...
