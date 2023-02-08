ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Silhouette Player Icons

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjrVJ_0kfsSpUX00

Ever since Overwatch 2 launched in October of 2022 there was a curious inclusion that fans were eager to have but had no clues on how to unlock, the character-specific silhouette player icons. With the launch of season three on the game however Blizzard has finally unlocked these icons and also confirmed how players will be able to get them for themselves. Like other character icons in the game, the Overwatch silhouette player icons are unlocked by winning games as those characters, specifically 15 wins as each. That's the primary way that Overwatch 2 tells you that you can unlock the icons, but there might be another way.

Though all of the icons can be unlocked by winning 15 games as your favorite character (a counter that starts now and isn't retroactive to earlier seasons of Overwatch 2 ), the custom profile section of Overwatch 2 has a 50 coin price tag on several of the silhouette player icons. When we attempted to purchase some of the icons ourselves through the game it didn't go through however, so it's unclear if this was done in error or if, at some point, the icons will be available for purchase through the game. As of now winning the 15 games as a character are the only ways to earn the silhouette player icons.

The addition of players being able to earn the silhouette player icons isn't the only thing Blizzard added, season three of Overwatch 2 is already shaping up to be its best yet. Key to season 3 are the changes made to the battle pass , clearly showing off that Blizzard are listening to the player base and making changes based on that fact. The free version of the battle pass will include 1500 Credits for all players, offering them an earnable currency, with which they can purchase skins in the shop or hero gallery. Players that purchase the premium battle pass will also be able to earn an additional 500 Credits.

Related:

Blizzard will also have more free skins than before become available in season three of Overwatch, offering four earnable skins outside of the Battle Pass through in-game events. Players will also get the option in season three to earn free goodies just for logging in, including skipping the first five levels of the battle pass by logging in during the first week of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Evil Within 3 Teaser Potentially Spotted in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush quickly became a surprise hit after its day-of reveal and release, a feat made even more impressive by how much of a departure it was from the games developer Tango Gameworks is typically known for. However, it appears as though Tango may not have wholly left its roots behind in pursuit of this ...
ComicBook

Hollow Knight: Silksong Tester Reassures Fans After No-Show at Nintendo Direct

Hollow Knight fans held out hope for Hollow Knight: Silksong to make an appearance recently during the last Nintendo Direct, and once again, the long-awaited game was a no-show. The Nintendo Direct came and went with plenty of news about other games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but Silksong wasn't among ...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

Thursday has come once again, which means it's time for a new free game from the Epic Games Store! This week, users can snag the game Recipe for Disaster, completely free. The title can be claimed right now through February 16th, when the next free game will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Epic Chainsaw Man Cosplay Preps Power for Battle

Chainsaw Man brought its first season to life last year, and it was there fans met the one and only Power. The character has been a favorite since creator Tatsuki Fujimoto introduced them, and of course, the anime turned her popularity up to a ten. Now, one fan is stepping out with Power's most epic ...
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2023 May Reportedly Be Modern Warfare 3

A lot of new details about this year's Call of Duty have leaked online and it may actually be a direct continuation of the Modern Warfare series. For 20 years, there's been a new Call of Duty game/experience of some kind every single year. There have been rumors that Activision was planning to skip 2023 ...
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Limited Time Sale for PS5

PlayStation's new remake of the original The Last of Us, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1, is now on sale for a limited period of time. In recent weeks, excitement for The Last of Us as a property has potentially been at an all-time high. This is largely thanks to HBO's ...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Season 2 Details Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 is nearly here and we have all the details about what it includes. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were huge hits at launch, receiving massive influxes of players and sales, even going as far to shatter ...
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Divides Fans Over DLC Discovery

Resident Evil 4's remake is approaching next month, and while we knew it would be getting DLC via the Deluxe Edition, players aren't so sure about one aspect of that DLC that recently came to light. It seems the Deluxe Edition's included treasure map expansion will make it so that more treasures appear around the ...
ComicBook

G.I. Joe and Transformers New Alliances Board Game Crossover Revealed

G.I. Joe and Transformers are two massively beloved franchises, and now they are crossing over thanks to Renegade Game Studios. Both the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game and Transformers Deck-Building Game are still rolling along with their own individual expansions, but at Renegade Con it was revealed that they will also be getting a special crossover ...
ComicBook

3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. ...
ComicBook

PUBG Creator Working on an Escape from Tarkov Rival

Krafton, the owners of PUBG: Battlegrounds, are working on a new project that looks to rival games like Escape from Tarkov and other extraction shooters. News of this game was shared in the company's most recent earnings report where it talked about what projects it has in the pipeline with this project being known as ...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Data Reveals Gohan's Favorite Meal Is Doable IRL

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gave Gohan another chance at the spotlight, with the eldest son of Goku having the opportunity to achieve a new level of power via his Beast Form in his fight against the Red Ribbon Army and its ultimate creation, Cell Max. While we haven't seen Gohan appear in the manga ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
630
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy