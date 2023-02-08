Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Silhouette Player Icons

Ever since Overwatch 2 launched in October of 2022 there was a curious inclusion that fans were eager to have but had no clues on how to unlock, the character-specific silhouette player icons. With the launch of season three on the game however Blizzard has finally unlocked these icons and also confirmed how players will be able to get them for themselves. Like other character icons in the game, the Overwatch silhouette player icons are unlocked by winning games as those characters, specifically 15 wins as each. That's the primary way that Overwatch 2 tells you that you can unlock the icons, but there might be another way.

Though all of the icons can be unlocked by winning 15 games as your favorite character (a counter that starts now and isn't retroactive to earlier seasons of Overwatch 2 ), the custom profile section of Overwatch 2 has a 50 coin price tag on several of the silhouette player icons. When we attempted to purchase some of the icons ourselves through the game it didn't go through however, so it's unclear if this was done in error or if, at some point, the icons will be available for purchase through the game. As of now winning the 15 games as a character are the only ways to earn the silhouette player icons.

The addition of players being able to earn the silhouette player icons isn't the only thing Blizzard added, season three of Overwatch 2 is already shaping up to be its best yet. Key to season 3 are the changes made to the battle pass , clearly showing off that Blizzard are listening to the player base and making changes based on that fact. The free version of the battle pass will include 1500 Credits for all players, offering them an earnable currency, with which they can purchase skins in the shop or hero gallery. Players that purchase the premium battle pass will also be able to earn an additional 500 Credits.

Related:

Blizzard will also have more free skins than before become available in season three of Overwatch, offering four earnable skins outside of the Battle Pass through in-game events. Players will also get the option in season three to earn free goodies just for logging in, including skipping the first five levels of the battle pass by logging in during the first week of the season.