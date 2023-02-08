ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Sahvir Wheeler out for Kentucky in SEC game against Arkansas at Rupp Arena

By Cameron Drummond
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Kentucky men’s basketball will be down a backcourt player once again Tuesday night against Arkansas.

The Wildcats will be without senior guard Sahvir Wheeler against the Razorbacks.

Wheeler didn’t emerge for UK pregame warmups on Tuesday night about 20 minutes before tipoff. On UK’s pregame radio show, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said that Wheeler tweaked an ankle in practice.

Wheeler was considered a game-time decision to play Tuesday night, but he won’t suit up for the Wildcats.

Wheeler is considered day-to-day with the injury.

Freshman guard Cason Wallace missed last Tuesday’s game at Ole Miss with a knee injury, but returned for Saturday night’s home win over Florida.

Game-by-game Kentucky starting lineups

Here’s a look at the starting lineups that UK has used for all 23 games so far in the 2022-23 season.

The Cats have used nine different starting combinations.

Howard: Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware.

Duquesne: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Ware.

Michigan State: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Ware.

South Carolina State: Sahvir Wheeler, Wallace, Fredrick, Toppin, Ware.

Gonzaga: Wheeler, Wallace, Fredrick, Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe.

North Florida: Wheeler, Wallace, Antonio Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Bellarmine: Wheeler, Wallace, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Michigan: Wheeler, Wallace, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Yale: Wheeler, Wallace, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

UCLA: Wheeler, Wallace, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Florida A&M: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Ware, Tshiebwe.

Missouri: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Ware, Tshiebwe.

Louisville: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

LSU: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Alabama: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

South Carolina: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Collins, Tshiebwe.

Tennessee: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Georgia: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Texas A&M: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Vanderbilt: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Kansas: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Ole Miss: Wheeler, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Florida: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

Kentucky’s win-loss record by starting lineup

Here’s a look at Kentucky’s win-loss record this season by starting lineup for all 23 games this season.

Lineups are listed in order of total games played.

5-1: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

▪ This is the starting lineup for the Arkansas game.

4-1: Wheeler, Wallace, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

2-1: Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Ware.

2-1: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

1-1: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Ware, Tshiebwe.

1-0: Wheeler, Wallace, Fredrick, Toppin, Ware.

1-0: Wheeler, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

0-1: Wheeler, Wallace, Fredrick, Toppin, Tshiebwe.

0-1: Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Collins, Tshiebwe.

