All Lakers Expert Predictions for LeBron James' Potentially Historic Night Against the Thunder

Will he break the record on Tuesday?

Could tonight be the night? After 20 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James is on the verge of history. On Tuesday night, the 38-year-old needs 36 points to pass Laker legend Kareem Adbul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Tuesday night has the potential to be one of the most historic nights in NBA history , as this record felt like one that would never be topped. So, as we do before every game, here are our expert predictions for Tuesday's game, with a little more of a LeBron-centric approach.

1. Will LeBron James score the first basket of the game?

Noah: He's definitely going to come out shooting, but I'll take the field as the safer bet. But I wouldn't be surprised if he takes the first shot.

Alex: He's going to pull up, take a three with 20 seconds left on the Lakers' shot clock, and watch apathetically as it clangs off the front of the rim.

2. How many shots will The King put up tonight?

Alex: It's not going to be Kobe's-last-game-level ball-hogging (50 field goal attempts), but the ball will be hogged. I'm going to say he forces it too much, and makes about 35% of 35+ shot attempts.

Noah: His season-high for shot attempts is 30 a few weeks ago against the Boston Celtics. For Tuesday's game, I'm going to go with 23 shot attempts.

3. Who will be the leading scorer of Tuesday's game?

Noah: Is LeBron too safe of an answer? His over/under is 31.5, and I see him being the leading scorer. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder could give him a run for his money, though.

Alex: LeBron is sure going to try.

4. The question we've all been waiting for: Will LeBron score at least 36 points and break the scoring record tonight?

Alex: Absolutely, but it will be on a cringe-inducing level of inefficiency.

Noah: I think he's going to be going for it, but I don't think he will. I think he'll get close, potentially even scoring over 30. But I don't think it'll be until Thursday when the Lakers take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks that LeBron breaks the record.

5. All the talk is going to be on LeBron, but this is still a very important game for the Lakers in the standings. Do you see them getting the win at home against the Thunder?

Noah: This is pretty much a must-win game for the Lakers. The Thunder are a half-game up on the Lakers in the West. I see the Lakers winning, but I don't know if they'll cover the 6.5 point spread. I would love to say the Lakers would win in dominant fashion, but we know that just rarely happens with this team. I'll take Lakers by six.

Alex: That sounds about right, but just to be different I'll say it's a narrower win. Lakers by two.