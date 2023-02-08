ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Noozhawk

Goleta Postpones 90-Minute Parking Limits in Old Town

After further consideration and input from the community, the city of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on Feb. 3 to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The city is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Easy Lift Transportation Moving Headquarters Due to Flooding

Easy Lift Transportation will be moving its headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as a result of damage the company’s offices sustained from the recent January flooding. The new office will be at 1522 Cook Place, Bldg. 333, Goleta, starting Wednesday, Feb. 15. Easy Lift has been located for some 20 years at 53 Cass Place in Goleta, just minutes from the new address.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Provides Update on Post-Storm Clearing of Debris Basins

Santa Barbara County Flood Control (SBCFC) continues to conduct critical clearing of the Carpinteria watershed debris basins and transport of high-quality sediment to Carpinteria City Beach. Since the operation began Jan. 17, some 14,000 cubic yards of sediment from Toro Canyon, Santa Monica and Arroyo Paredon debris basins have been...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023

Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Beach County Park Partially Reopening

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Elvia Limón Elias of Santa Barbara, 1957-2023

Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2023 in Santa Barbara. Elvia came to Santa Barbara at...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Saturday

The Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Carpinteria: Carpinteria...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Remote-Entry Drift Hotel in Santa Barbara Rolls Out Welcome Mat

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Scientology has left the building. The downtown Drift Hotel quietly opened this week at 524 State St. in Santa Barbara, in the former home...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project

A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

County Fire Takes On Oversight of Emergency Management Division

Santa Barbara County has declared disaster emergencies about 20 times in the past decade, and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated 56 times, according to County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. Miyasato decided to move oversight of the Office of Emergency Management to the county Fire Department — which has...
Noozhawk

Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023

Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.9.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Man Named as Fatal Shooting Victim

A 40-year-old Santa Maria man was the person killed in the city’s first homicide of 2023, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios said Thursday. Robert Valencia was fatally wounded in the Feb. 4 shooting in northwest Santa Maria. Just before midnight, police dispatchers received multiple calls of shots fired...
SANTA MARIA, CA

