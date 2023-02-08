Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Goleta Postpones 90-Minute Parking Limits in Old Town
After further consideration and input from the community, the city of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on Feb. 3 to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The city is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and...
Noozhawk
Easy Lift Transportation Moving Headquarters Due to Flooding
Easy Lift Transportation will be moving its headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as a result of damage the company’s offices sustained from the recent January flooding. The new office will be at 1522 Cook Place, Bldg. 333, Goleta, starting Wednesday, Feb. 15. Easy Lift has been located for some 20 years at 53 Cass Place in Goleta, just minutes from the new address.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Provides Update on Post-Storm Clearing of Debris Basins
Santa Barbara County Flood Control (SBCFC) continues to conduct critical clearing of the Carpinteria watershed debris basins and transport of high-quality sediment to Carpinteria City Beach. Since the operation began Jan. 17, some 14,000 cubic yards of sediment from Toro Canyon, Santa Monica and Arroyo Paredon debris basins have been...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023
Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
Noozhawk
Goleta Beach County Park Partially Reopening
On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far...
Noozhawk
Wait Is Over as Water Begins Spilling Out of Lake Cachuma
Water was spilling over Bradbury Dam at Lake Cachuma on Wednesday, for the first time in a dozen years. The flow down the spillway is the most obvious sign of the huge transformation that has taken place at a reservoir that two months ago was less than a third full.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
Noozhawk
Elvia Limón Elias of Santa Barbara, 1957-2023
Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2023 in Santa Barbara. Elvia came to Santa Barbara at...
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Saturday
The Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Carpinteria: Carpinteria...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Remote-Entry Drift Hotel in Santa Barbara Rolls Out Welcome Mat
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Scientology has left the building. The downtown Drift Hotel quietly opened this week at 524 State St. in Santa Barbara, in the former home...
Noozhawk
County Reports 131 New Cases of COVID-19; California State of Emergency Set to End Feb. 28
There were 131 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County last week, according to the Community Data Dashboard. In total, there have been 111,455 cases of COVID-19 and 759 related deaths in the county. The seven-day test positivity rate in the county was 6.1%, a -0.3% change from the prior...
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Noozhawk
County Fire Takes On Oversight of Emergency Management Division
Santa Barbara County has declared disaster emergencies about 20 times in the past decade, and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated 56 times, according to County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. Miyasato decided to move oversight of the Office of Emergency Management to the county Fire Department — which has...
Noozhawk
Beach and Waves Ready for Rincon Classic Surf Contest This Weekend
With the surf forecast calling for good waves and the beach cleared of debris, the Rincon Classic has been given the green light this weekend at the renowned surfing spot on the Ventura/Santa Barbara County line. The annual winter surf extravaganza features 805-area male and female surfers — from 12-under...
Noozhawk
Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023
Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Awards Construction Contract for Community Center Seismic Retrofit Project
The Goleta City Council awarded a construction contract Tuesday evening for the Goleta Valley Community Center seismic retrofit project, which, upon completion, will allow the auditorium and dining room to reopen. Those two areas of the community center have been closed since February 2021 following a seismic evaluation of the...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.9.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
Noozhawk
Archibald McClintock Look, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1945-2023
Santa Barbara native Archibald “Archie” McClintock Look, of Tokyo, Japan, never lost his love for Santa Barbara and the family ranch. He is survived by his wife Sophie; his son Archibald Kitahara Look; his daughter Heather Mari Warner; and six grandchildren.
Noozhawk
Rob Raede: Santa Barbara’s Aperitivo Is More Than a Wine Bar
True to its name, Aperitivo Wine Bar in downtown Santa Barbara offers inventive Italian cocktails and a unique Italian wine list, but it’s not the smell of wine and vermouth that grabs you by the nose and draws you in … it’s the food. “We’re trying to...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Man Named as Fatal Shooting Victim
A 40-year-old Santa Maria man was the person killed in the city’s first homicide of 2023, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios said Thursday. Robert Valencia was fatally wounded in the Feb. 4 shooting in northwest Santa Maria. Just before midnight, police dispatchers received multiple calls of shots fired...
Comments / 0