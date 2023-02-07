Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
WLKY.com
Middle, high school students sing National Anthem at Louisville hotel in annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sounds of music filled the air at the Hyatt Louisville hotel Friday night as the annual tradition of the Kentucky Music Educators Association student sing-along took place. The top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in Kentucky perform the sing-along through...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
wdrb.com
Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Board Of Education Holds Special Meetings To Fill Vacant Seat
Hardin County School Board of Education held two special meetings this week to interview and appoint a candidate to the vacant seat for Division 3. On December 29, Tommy Metcalf, who was elected in November to the seat, notified Hardin County School Superintendent Teresa Morgan he would not be able to fill the seat due to a conflict concerning his employment as the fleet manager for the Elizabethtown Police Department. On February 7, the Board of Education held a special meeting to interview candidates. Last night, the Board met to discuss appointing one of those candidates to the vacant seat. More information is expected today from that meeting.
WTVQ
Rare opossum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news release from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind “fluffy snowball” look. According to a news...
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Man Indicted On Charges From December High-Speed Chase
A Hardin County man who led Kentucky State Police on a multi-county high-speed chase in December has been indicted for more than a dozen crimes or violations. According to court documents, Qua’Darrius Skillman, 19 of Elizabethtown, was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury. On December 12, 2022, Skillman was at Kentucky State Police Post 4 with another person when Troopers discovered Skillman had active warrants and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Skillman jumped into the driver’s seat and led Troopers on a 45-minute chase through Hardin and LaRue counties at speeds up to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and 115 mph on Lincoln Parkway. It was documented that Skillman drove on the wrong side of the road, drove on sidewalks and through medians, ran stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and ran other motorists off the roadway during the pursuit along with colliding with a KSP cruiser causing more than $1,000 damage. The chase ended near the intersection US 62 and Ring Road in Elizabethtown. Skillman was found with a stolen firearm, drugs and a digital scale which Skillman admitted belonged to him. Skillman is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
Wave 3
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
