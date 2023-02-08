Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Opinion: The reality: Idaho already has school choice
Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.
Post Register
3 weeks, dozens of witnesses: Takeaways from Murdaugh trial
Three weeks into disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses offering wide-ranging — and sometimes disjointed — testimony. Jurors have heard from the investigators who found the bodies of Murdaugh's wife and son, and technicians who found gunshot residue, cracked...
Post Register
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
Post Register
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports, though the new form will still ask athletes for their sex assigned at birth, rather than just their sex.
Post Register
Lawsuit seeks white woman's arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's brutal lynching. The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became...
Comments / 0