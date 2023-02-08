ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Opinion: The reality: Idaho already has school choice

Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

3 weeks, dozens of witnesses: Takeaways from Murdaugh trial

Three weeks into disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses offering wide-ranging — and sometimes disjointed — testimony. Jurors have heard from the investigators who found the bodies of Murdaugh's wife and son, and technicians who found gunshot residue, cracked...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Post Register

Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports, though the new form will still ask athletes for their sex assigned at birth, rather than just their sex.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Lawsuit seeks white woman's arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's brutal lynching. The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy