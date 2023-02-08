Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO