Opinion | MPD needs to address rumors surrounding Tyre Nichols' case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Otis Sanford reporting:. In the immediate aftermath of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, social media chatter claimed the incident represented far more than just a group of out of control officers. Posts claimed that it was personal — perhaps even a vendetta against Nichols.
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly fought her son at school and then chased other students with a knife. According to WREG-TV, on Thursday, Feb. 9, Memphis Police Department officers were called to Booker T. Washington High School after Tameka Triplett allegedly parked in the school’s lot and then ran after some students. She allegedly went to the school to fight her son.
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Ex-Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death 'swarmed' Black Army vet and beat him 3 days earlier: lawsuit
Five Memphis police officers who allegedly beat Tyre Nichols to death attacked another black man three days earlier, according to a recently filed lawsuit
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
13 more Memphis police officers face discipline related to Tyre Nichols’ death
The administrative carnage within the Memphis Police Department continues as it pertains to the public relations fallout following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. More than a dozen Memphis cops reportedly face disciplinary action from either the department, an investigative state agency, or from the U.S. Department of...
Oink Boys: Lying Memphis Cop Preston Hemphill Drew His Gun On Tyre Nichols On Sight, Also Possessed Unauthorized “Personal” Handcuffs
The Memphis police officers who murdered Tyre Nichols are really the bottom of the barrel when it comes to boys in blue and that’s saying a lot when you consider the long history of abusive policing in America. Each and every day we get new details that deepen the depths of their despicable depravity. Today is no different.
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
MPD website down for maintenance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier. Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit […]
Comments / 0