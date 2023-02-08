ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly fought her son at school and then chased other students with a knife. According to WREG-TV, on Thursday, Feb. 9, Memphis Police Department officers were called to Booker T. Washington High School after Tameka Triplett allegedly parked in the school’s lot and then ran after some students. She allegedly went to the school to fight her son.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

Oink Boys: Lying Memphis Cop Preston Hemphill Drew His Gun On Tyre Nichols On Sight, Also Possessed Unauthorized “Personal” Handcuffs

The Memphis police officers who murdered Tyre Nichols are really the bottom of the barrel when it comes to boys in blue and that’s saying a lot when you consider the long history of abusive policing in America. Each and every day we get new details that deepen the depths of their despicable depravity. Today is no different.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD website down for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
