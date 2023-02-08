Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You
What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?. In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before. The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In...
The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach
David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
Here Are The 11 Best Small Towns In Washington State
Travel + Leisure mapped out the Evergreen State's top small towns.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
OLYMPIA– State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR SNEAKER WAVES IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST FRIDAY FEB. 10 THROUGH 4 PM PST SATURDAY FEB 11
National Weather Service Portland OR – 203 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023. North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast. * WHAT…Sneaker waves possible on the beaches. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN…From late tonight through...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
yaktrinews.com
WA aviation officials take notice of Yakima’s push to host new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington state aviation officials are taking notice of a push from city and county officials to host the new state airport at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field. “We're not even saying that locating a regional airport in Yakima is feasible; it may not be,” City of Yakima...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
KOMO News
Over a foot of fresh snow reported across the Cascades Wednesday morning
SEATTLE — A fleet of Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snowplows worked to keep Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass clear as possible for drivers Wednesday morning after a heavy round of snow fell in the Cascades. A winter storm brought over a foot of fresh snow to the...
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
KOMO News
Seattle pup is first to represent Washington in Puppy Bowl
SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.
Comments / 2