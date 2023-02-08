ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crosscut

The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach

David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
98.3 The KEY

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
KENNEWICK, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Seattle pup is first to represent Washington in Puppy Bowl

SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.
SEATTLE, WA

