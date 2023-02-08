ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Roseanne Barr Absolutely Unleashes on ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’

Refusing to hold back her criticism, Roseanne Barr absolutely unleashes on Roseanne spinoff The Conners. While speaking to TVLine, Barr called out The Conners cast over the decision to kill off her character prior to the TV show’s 2018 opening episode. “It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” Barr declared. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself.”
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Slammed Over ‘Giving an Extra’ Clue to Contestant

Jeopardy! fans are letting Ken Jennings hear it about a supposed faux pas that the host committed on the game show. So, on the episode for Tuesday, February 7, Jennings read the $400 clue in “Literary Title Characters.” The clue was the following: “Lord Henry tells him, ‘To get back my youth (I’d) do anything’…except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable’; Wilde!”
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Cast in ‘Matlock’ Reboot: ‘Overwhelmed With Excitement’

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen will find himself right in the middle of a Matlock reboot coming up soon. Olsen, who has played Marty Deeks on the CBS TV show for 14 seasons, will look to get another show up and running. Kathy Bates stars in the reboot of a popular show that originally starred Andy Griffith as lawyer Ben Matlock. Olsen headed over to his own Instagram account and made the announcement himself. Let’s see what he has to say about it.
HAWAII STATE
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Timothy Dalton Reveals How Brutal Conditions Made Filming a ‘Nightmare’

Following the return of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, actor Timothy Dalton opens up about the brutal conditions he had to endure while filming. Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, revealed to The New York Times that the weather conditions weren’t great. “It was a nightmare. We are on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us. The cameras freeze up. Your toes freeze up.”
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Son Reels In Vibrant-Looking Cowfish: PHOTO

The only son of Johnny and June Carter Cash recently reeled in one of the most vibrant-looking neon fish you’ll ever see. John Carter Cash was fishing off the coast of Miami when caught himself a crazy-looking little cowfish. He shared a couple of pictures from the fishing trip on Instagram. Looks like he also caught a little hammerhead shark while he was out on the water.
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford Drops Fiery Response to Claim That He Has ‘Social Anxiety Disorder’

Harrison Ford has been a leading man for decades. Over the course of his career, we’ve watched him step into roles like Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and even the President of the United States. More recently, he stepped into the role of Jacob Dutton in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923. It’s hard to imagine the veteran actor being uncomfortable in social situations.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

643K+
Followers
73K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy