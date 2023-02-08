ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
BBC

This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union

President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
The Hill

Television ratings for Biden’s State of the Union address take a nosedive

Less than 30 million people watched President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen Media Research data.  The number of total viewers is down significantly from the 38 million who watched Biden’s speech last year and is almost half the 45.6 million who watched former President Trump’s first address in…

