Mississippi State

The Associated Press

Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are denouncing efforts by the majority-white and Republican-led state Legislature to grab power from the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson. “The actions being taken by our legislative leadership amount to a symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership,” Democratic Sen....
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Senate passes bill to allow armed teachers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Senate Bill 2079, the Mississippi School Protection Act, authored by Senator Angela Burks Hill of Picayune, would create a firearm training and licensure program for teachers in public and private schools that choose to participate. The bill would establish a school safety guardian training program which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Republicans Propose New Bill For All-White Court System In the ‘Blackest City in America’

When it comes to Mississippi legislation, someone may think it’s still 1950. Mississippi Today reported a disturbing new bill proposed in the state’s capital of Jackson—named the “Blackest city in America.” House Bill 1020 proposed to create a separate court system and expand the police force for the city with all-white state officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Kait 8

Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
The Center Square

Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures consider education savings accounts

(The Center Square) – Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account. ...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.Dr. Dan Jones is a physician who led the University of Mississippi Medical Center before serving as chancellor of the university from 2009 to 2015. During a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers on Thursday, Jones said that Reeves acknowledged in a private conversation with him in 2013 or 2014 that expanding...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe

A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
WJTV 12

Mississippi educators react to bill that would arm teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that passed in the Mississippi Senate would give teachers the option of bringing firearms into their classrooms. The bill passed on a party line vote. Supporters argued the proposal gives schools an extra layer of safety. Some educators disagree. They said Mississippi teachers need resources more than what this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

