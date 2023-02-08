ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

WIBW

Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay

MISSION HILLS, KS
KCTV 5

Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. Elisabeth Kirsh was walking her dogs, Oreo and Fred, through Peetwood Park earlier this week. She takes her dogs to the little park near 63rd and Mission regularly. It’s a nice area near stately homes. Ducks swim in the creek running through it.
MISSION HILLS, KS
tourcounsel.com

Crown Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

Crown Center is a shopping center and neighborhood located near Downtown Kansas City, Missouri between Gillham Road and Main Street to the east and west, and between OK/E 22nd St and E 27th St to the north and south. The shopping center is anchored by Halls, a department store which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO

Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Toyota Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation

A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

