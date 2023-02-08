Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBride
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
KCTV 5
Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars...
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. Elisabeth Kirsh was walking her dogs, Oreo and Fred, through Peetwood Park earlier this week. She takes her dogs to the little park near 63rd and Mission regularly. It’s a nice area near stately homes. Ducks swim in the creek running through it.
tourcounsel.com
Crown Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
Crown Center is a shopping center and neighborhood located near Downtown Kansas City, Missouri between Gillham Road and Main Street to the east and west, and between OK/E 22nd St and E 27th St to the north and south. The shopping center is anchored by Halls, a department store which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
KCTV 5
Pub Rock Live a home away from home for Chiefs fans in Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pub Rock Live is the biggest and wildest Chiefs bar in Phoenix, and Wednesday night it planned to host all the fans coming into town for some Super Bowl excitement. Marty Bean is one of the hundreds of the Kingdom who has made his way...
Historic home near Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art catches fire
Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire. No injuries were reported.
Deadly Cass County crash involving Amtrak train leads to talk of uncontrolled crossing dangers
That crash was a reminder of last summer’s passenger train crash in rural Missouri, which involved more than 250 people on board.
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
Parents describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car, body
Family of a Grandview, Missouri, man found killed in his car say they are no closer to answers than when they led Kansas City police to him.
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO
Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
KCTV 5
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Toyota Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
bluevalleypost.com
Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation
A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
Comments / 0