Navasota, TX

kwhi.com

STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY

Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after two vehicles crashed between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 was closed while Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the crash. DPS says around...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman

The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
MAGNOLIA, TX

