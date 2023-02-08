Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
KBTX.com
College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated. Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road...
KBTX.com
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX reveal the probable cause College Station police had Wednesday when they executed a trio of early morning search warrants at homes across the city that eventually ended with a man dead and a police officer on leave pending the outcome of a Texas Rangers investigation.
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
kwhi.com
STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY
Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
KBTX.com
Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
Montgomery County mom accused of abandoning 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months
Police say the woman left Texas, leaving her 12-year-old daughter to care for a 3-year-old brother, with very little food available for nearly two months.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
KBTX.com
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Wednesday morning when College Station police served a search warrant at a residence on Spring Loop, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said. Police say 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed after he fired shots at College Station officers. The warrant was one...
KBTX.com
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after two vehicles crashed between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 was closed while Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the crash. DPS says around...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
wtaw.com
Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman
The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.
mocomotive.com
Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
