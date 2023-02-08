The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.

