Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
Death of toddler under investigation in Wayne County
The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
Columbus, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested on multiple felony charges by the Columbus Police Department in connection with the robbery of a downtown business. Police responded to the Moose Lodge located at 330 8th Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 27 Street on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive...
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Wayne County deputies, Child Protective Services investigating after 1-year-old dies
HAGERSTOWN — An investigation is underway after a young child was found unresponsive in a Hagerstown home and later died. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road Wednesday morning. That's not far from the Hagerstown Airport and Hartley Hills Country Club.
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
Neighbors concerned as sheriff looks into death in quiet Howard County neighborhood
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Yellow crime scene tape isn’t something folks in near Arundel Drive in Howard County really ever see. It showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday, along with news of a death investigation involving the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Coroner and Indiana State Police in the 1100 block of Arundel.
