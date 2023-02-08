ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 27 Street on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
GREENFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy