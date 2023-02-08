Read full article on original website
DC's Red Death: How The Flash Just Made Batman the Villain of Season 9
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Flash: Season 9, Episode 1!. The Flash is back for its ninth and final season on The CW. And while the season premiere isn’t necessarily the most eventful we’ve ever had, there is one massive twist saved for the very end. “Wednesday Ever After” reveals the latest speedster villain to threaten Central City, and it’s the Red Death.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 1 - 'The Next Generation' Review
Note: While we touch upon certain basic plot points for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 1, we are avoiding discussing major spoilers here. The new season premieres on Paramount Plus on Thursday, February 16. The return of Jean-Luc Picard to the small screen was a cause for great celebration...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Fast Travel, Rick and Morty News, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past week? From Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally adding fast travel, to some good news for Rick and Morty fans, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Rick and Morty: Good News for the Adult Swim Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Good news for Rick and Morty fans, as the media outlet The Wrap is reporting that the show will still fulfill its 70-episode order on Adult Swim despite the ousting of co-creator of #RickandMorty, Justin Roiland. You may remember #AdultSwim severed ties with Roiland after news broke of him being charged with felony domestic violence stemming from a 2020 criminal complaint. But the question still remains, what will Rick and Morty sound like? Justin’s been the voice actor of the pair since its inception, so it’ll be interesting to see the direction Dan Harmon and the team take moving forward. In other news, IGN dropped this exclusive teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island! And finally, Keanu Reeves is returning for Constantine 2.
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
Desynced - Official Announcement Trailer
Desynced is a sci-fi survival strategy game where you gather, build, explore and fight to survive using fully customizable units and behaviors. Explore and automate or die. Research new technology, discover an AI on the brink of self-awareness, and step into the Blight to uncover the truth of this world. Desynced is releasing in 2023 for PC and a demo is available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Twitter Finally Fell Apart During the Nintendo Direct and Fans Were Pissed
Twitter was experiencing some technical issues a few hours ago, and unfortunately for many people that were excited about today's Nintendo Direct, that meant they could not actively tweet their reactions to the livestream. Our sister site Downdetector notes the issues were reported starting at about 4:29 pm ET. As...
Fast X: Vin Diesel's Dream Casting for Next Movie Is Robert Downey Jr.
As the release of Fast X grows nearer, the cast is looking forward to the 11th Fast and Furious movie, which will be the last in the franchise. Of course, a few stars already have some ideas for the 11th movie's casting, and one even has a role in mind for his dream co-star.
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
New Features and Differences
Much has changed since the events of Breath of the Wild, and while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still takes place in the same world, there will be many differences in how you explore the world a second time. This page contains all known new features and major differences that have been spotted.
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
