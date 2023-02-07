Read full article on original website
Rhythm City Casino Welcomes Josh Blue and Heywood Banks
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 9, 2023) — We are happy to announce that Comedian Josh Blue will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30PM and 9PM. You must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, February 10, at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A presale for this performance will take place on Thursday, February 9, 10 AM.
Ben Rosenblum, February 24
Friday, February 24, 7:30 p.m. With RG magazine stating that his "music keeps you on your feet and not wanting to miss a single moment of magic," award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum headlines a February 24 concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport, the New York City-based artist a significant talent who, according to DownBeat magazine, "caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits."
“Selma,” February 16
Thursday, February 16, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Presented as the first in a series of groundbreaking feature-length films that celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made in the cinematic arts, director Ava DuVernay's Academy Award-winning Selma enjoys a February 16 screening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, this 2014 historical drama a work that the New York Times deemed "a triumph of efficient, emphatic cinematic storytelling."
Aaron Lewis, February 10
Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m. Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf IA. Touring in support of his 2022 album Frayed at Both Ends that hit the top-five on the Billboard charts, outlaw-county singer/songwriter Aaron Lewis headlines a February 10 concert at Bettendorf's Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, treating fans to a repertoire that inspired Saving Country Music to rave, “Aaron's voice comes with a familiarity and richness of tone that endears itself to the songs he writes.”
“Driving Miss Daisy,” February 17 through 25
Friday, February 17, through Saturday, February 25. The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. A Pulitzer Prize-winning play that inspired an Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Alfred Uhry's beloved comedy-drama Driving Miss Daisy enjoys a February 17 through 25 run at Davenport venue The Mockingbird on Main, the work described by The Theatre Guide as “both touching and amusing … a classic with enduring themes, characters, and heart.”
“Artists of African Descent,” through March 17
Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition, with Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center currently housing Artists of African Descent, an arresting and multi-varied exhibition on display through March 17.
Step Afrika! to Bring World-Renowned Step, Storytelling
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College, Saturday, February 11. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by...
Huckleberry’s finally reopens to indoor dining
After nearly three years of coping with COVID, Jon Keim is finally reopening his beloved 30-year-old downtown Rock Island restaurant to indoor dining. The Original Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., was back in business Wednesday afternoon inside for the first time since March 2020. A confluence of personal challenges, staffing issues, shifting state regulations and health concerns kept the business focused on carryout business only after 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner Keim said Wednesday.
Countdown Begins On New Oh So Sweet! Location, Jobs Available
A few months back, we brought you the news that Oh So Sweet! By Tiphanie was moving to a new location, and you can now set your clock for the countdown of this newly designed and reformed location of one of the QC's favorite bakeries. The bakery will be closing...
“Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts,” February 16
Thursday, February 16, 6 p.m. Presented on February 16 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts will find Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum director Dr. Thomas Schwartz discussing the U.S. presidents driven to succeed in spite of the lowly circumstances of their births, and men who were never quite content with their enormous successes.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
Davenport Public Library Invites You to Learn About Quad-City Civil Rights Activists
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 7, 2023) — Come learn about Quad City civil-rights activists. Inspired by their participation in the historic 1963 March on Washington Quad City activists share their stories through a screening of the new documentary film I Am the Future: Standing on the Shoulders of the Past. Attendees can expect an in-person discussion is to follow the film. This event is presented by Glenda Guster and Progressive Action for the Common Good. Join us Saturday, February 11, 2PM, Fairmount.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Conservation Dinner with Dr Greg Rasmussen on March 18
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Niabi is excited to welcome back to the Quad Cities, our conservation partner, Dr Greg Rasmussen from Painted Dog Research Trust in Zimbabwe for a lively, in-person presentation about the newest species coming to Niabi Zoo in 2023, African Painted Dogs. Dr...
Palliative Care Info Session/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, IL 61265. Join us for information about...
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. New food truck to feature locally sourced items around Galesburg
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. Featuring the two items in its name, and more, The Tacos and Thai Truck will soon be serving food in Galesburg and the surrounding area. Laura Lytle of Knoxville and Devin Wyman of Gilson plan to start their food truck venture in the coming weeks. They say stay tuned to their Facebook page for exact locations and times.
Founder of nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love in need of car after hit and run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna Hodges devotes much of her time to serving the community through her nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love. Now Hodges is asking for help from her community to assist her with continuing to serve others. Hodges says she was the victim of two hit and run accidents in the last three weeks and her vehicle is totaled. Without a vehicle, Hodges says she’s unable to serve the community in the ways she has been. Hodges drives food to a homeless shelter every Sunday and makes frequent trips with donations of clothing and other items for those in need.
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
