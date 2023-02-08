Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
Related
scvnews.com
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
I encourage residents to take advantage of our convenient one-stop service which provides a marriage license and ceremony on the same day. The happy couples will have their choice of several beautiful locations at City Hall for their nuptials, including Council Chambers, in front of our lobby mural or outside with the fountain as a backdrop.
scvnews.com
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita. The YMCA has closed the building...
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – February 8, 2023
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – February 8, 2023: “The Big I Do” Event at City Hall, Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at the Farm, Guardians SCV Presents: Dinner And A Movie For A Cause, Save The Date: Boots In The Park At Central Park, Sign up to be a ...
scvnews.com
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day. Since 2004, the local nonprofit has provided empowering and life-changing camp experiences to over 130,000 children with serious medical conditions and their families. Volunteers will help prepare The Painted Turtle’s 173-acre...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
scvnews.com
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
The first race (5K) will kick off at 8 a.m., with the second race (5-mile) will begin at 8:20 a.m. Cost of the race is $45 per person. If you do not live in the Los Angeles area, each race can be done virtually. So whether live in Los Angeles, or in London you can participate in this great event, benefiting Project Sebastian. All race participants will be given a medal, T-shirt, and goodie bag. There will be vendors from various local and national companies there for you to visit with, a silent auction, as well as a live, DJ, and hot coffee!
signalscv.com
City to consider accepting donation of YMCA building
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to approve Tuesday a donation agreement with the YMCA to accept the organization’s building on McBean Parkway, according to the City Council agenda for next week’s meeting. The YMCA has operated the property through a lease with the Valencia Summit Homeowners...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Multiple Locations, Including SCV Store
The Bed Bath and Beyond located on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch is preparing to shut down, as the company faces hardships. Bed Bath and Beyond announced last week that they plan to close an additional 87 stores in addition to the 150 locations mentioned last year. The move comes after sources told Reuters ...
scvnews.com
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
Donations are being sought for victims of the 7.5 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. Donations are being collected at two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley. Bring gently used blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jackets, winter clothes shoes and first aid kits to the following locations:
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale-based firm gives community service award
PALMDALE — Palmdale-based Two-Lifestyles Inc. Women’s Empowerment presented media professional, writer and producer Germany Kent with the 2023 Shero of the Year Award at a Feb. 3 ceremony. The award is given to a member of the Los Angeles-area community who has given her time and talent to...
scvnews.com
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Hosted by five local districts, including the William S. Hart Union High School District, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, and Sulphur Springs Union School District, the fair aims to connect qualified teaching candidates with open positions in the Santa Clarita Valley.
scvnews.com
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Residents Have Mixed Feelings After Al Fresco Dining is Removed
All of Long Beach’s al fresco parklet dining areas are gone. The city cleared the COVID era structures, much to the excitement of some residents but disappointment to some businesses. Some residents are disappointed because these parking spots were not only vital during COVID, but still brought big business...
Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai
Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
scvnews.com
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Feb. 6 – Feb. 12, 2023
The first full week of filming in February comes on strong, with the return of The Sterling Affairs and CSI: Vegas set to film in the Santa Clarita Valley. Locals will be familiar with the television shows filming in Santa Clarita this week, with longtime classics returning to the streets of SCV. Television NCIS The ...
Comments / 0