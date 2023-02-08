ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center.  A ...
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day

Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day. Since 2004, the local nonprofit has provided empowering and life-changing camp experiences to over 130,000 children with serious medical conditions and their families. Volunteers will help prepare The Painted Turtle’s 173-acre...
LAKE HUGHES, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
scvnews.com

May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian

The first race (5K) will kick off at 8 a.m., with the second race (5-mile) will begin at 8:20 a.m. Cost of the race is $45 per person. If you do not live in the Los Angeles area, each race can be done virtually. So whether live in Los Angeles, or in London you can participate in this great event, benefiting Project Sebastian. All race participants will be given a medal, T-shirt, and goodie bag. There will be vendors from various local and national companies there for you to visit with, a silent auction, as well as a live, DJ, and hot coffee!
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City to consider accepting donation of YMCA building

The city of Santa Clarita is expected to approve Tuesday a donation agreement with the YMCA to accept the organization’s building on McBean Parkway, according to the City Council agenda for next week’s meeting. The YMCA has operated the property through a lease with the Valencia Summit Homeowners...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims

Donations are being sought for victims of the 7.5 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. Donations are being collected at two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley. Bring gently used blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jackets, winter clothes shoes and first aid kits to the following locations:
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale-based firm gives community service award

PALMDALE — Palmdale-based Two-Lifestyles Inc. Women’s Empowerment presented media professional, writer and producer Germany Kent with the 2023 Shero of the Year Award at a Feb. 3 ceremony. The award is given to a member of the Los Angeles-area community who has given her time and talent to...
PALMDALE, CA
scvnews.com

March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Hosted by five local districts, including the William S. Hart Union High School District, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, and Sulphur Springs Union School District, the fair aims to connect qualified teaching candidates with open positions in the Santa Clarita Valley.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
WEHOville.com

Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai

Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs

“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

