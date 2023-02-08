Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans wrapped up work Wednesday on making a deeper cut in Kentucky's individual income tax rate, sending the bill to the Democratic governor in the midst of an election campaign. The measure won Senate passage on a 30-5 vote after an hourlong debate. For Republican lawmakers,...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
spectrumnews1.com
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
spectrumnews1.com
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub
HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
spectrumnews1.com
Howling wind gusts knock out power for thousands in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Howling winds gusting over 60 mph knocked out power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians Thursday as the entire state remained under a wind advisory. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, over 28,000 outages had been reported by various energy providers, according to poweroutage.us. Gusts rolled in...
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
Comments / 0