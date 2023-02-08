Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Fourth-graders countywide learn enjoy ‘universal’ music
Fourth-grade students from schools throughout the county were the guests of the Troy Arts Council and the Troy Rotary Club at a Louis Armstrong tribute concert Friday morning at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University. Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, welcomed the students and teachers to...
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
Troy Messenger
Society Conference, Junior Archaeology Day at Troy University
The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference: Winter 2023 and Junior Archaeology Day will be held on the Troy University campus February 17-19. The conference is free and open to the public. Stephen Carmody, chair of Troy University’s Anthropology, Sociology and Criminology Department, said the conference presentations will include talks on current...
thebamabuzz.com
5 unique Mardi Gras events near Montgomery including a Block Party on Commerce Street
From colorful beads to tasty king cakes, Mardi Gras is underway. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these five festive events happening near Montgomery. Grab your crew and head to downtown Montgomery for the biggest party of the year—the 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party. Held on Commerce Street after The Honda Battle of the Bands, this celebration is filled with live music, delicious food and more king cake than you can consume.
wtvy.com
Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing. They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus. The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: Gary Thornton Griffin
The city of Hartford is gearing up for it’s Never Walk Alone event ,aimed to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The annual Hits For Heroes event is just days away from starting here in the circle city. Students learn importance of cattle industry. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023...
Troy Messenger
Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days
Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come. On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
wdhn.com
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
WSFA
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
Troy Messenger
Maestri remembers historic 1993, 2003 Troy teams
This Saturday, Feb. 11, Troy University will honor the 1993 and 2003 men’s basketball teams before and during Troy’s home game with Louisiana at Trojan Arena. The occasion will mark the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 team and the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 team, both historic teams in Troy history. Both teams were coached by Troy Hall of Famer Don Maestro, who will be on hand for the celebration along with a number of his former players. Troy is also being celebrating Letterwinners Day with all former Troy basketball letterwinners being invited to attend.
WSFA
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”
WSFA
County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19. The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.
