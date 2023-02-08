Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Fourth-graders countywide learn enjoy ‘universal’ music
Fourth-grade students from schools throughout the county were the guests of the Troy Arts Council and the Troy Rotary Club at a Louis Armstrong tribute concert Friday morning at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University. Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, welcomed the students and teachers to...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Heart Walk activities announced
In acknowledgement of the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the Congress by Joint Resolution (1963) requested that the President issue an annual proclamation designating February as “American Heart Month. The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack...
Troy Messenger
Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days
Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come. On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.
Troy Messenger
Maestri remembers historic 1993, 2003 Troy teams
This Saturday, Feb. 11, Troy University will honor the 1993 and 2003 men’s basketball teams before and during Troy’s home game with Louisiana at Trojan Arena. The occasion will mark the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 team and the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 team, both historic teams in Troy history. Both teams were coached by Troy Hall of Famer Don Maestro, who will be on hand for the celebration along with a number of his former players. Troy is also being celebrating Letterwinners Day with all former Troy basketball letterwinners being invited to attend.
Troy Messenger
Troy comes back to beat rival South Alabama
The Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6) men’s basketball team completed a second half rally to knock off rival South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8) by a score of 61-57 on Thursday. Despite trailing by as many as 10 in the second half, Nelson Phillips sparked a 6-0 run by scoring back-to-back baskets in a 30-second span to cut South Alabama’s lead to 50-47 with less than eight minutes to go.
Troy Messenger
Trojans, Lady Dawgs capture area crowns
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Pike County Lady Bulldogs both won area championships on Thursday night. The Class 5A No. 5-ranked Trojans won their 12th straight game, securing the Class 5A, Area 4 Championship with a 58-55 victory over the Carroll Eagles. After Charles Henderson led for much of the first half, Carroll came alive in the third quarter and led by as many as 12 going into the fourth quarter.
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Chandler Worthy re-signs with CFL
Former Troy University football star Chandler Worthy was re-signed to a two-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) this week. Worthy is coming off a 2022 season that saw the former Trojan amass 547 yards on 47 punt returns along with 1,220 yards and two touchdowns on 51 kickoff returns. He finished the season second in punt return and kickoff return yardage in the CFL and tied for first in return touchdowns.
Troy Messenger
CHHS soccer shuts out Ariton
The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) soccer team picked up the first win of 2023 with a 10-0 shutout road win over the Ariton Purple Cats. Daniel Frigge had a big day for the Trojans, scoring six goals, while Jesus Gutierrez, Hayden Bush, Christian Sutherland and Arahy Arellano scored one goal each. Trevon Brown earned the shutout at goalkeeper with one save, as well.
Troy Messenger
After nearly 60 years, Synco Drugs closes
After nearly 60 years in business, Synco Drugs officially closed its doors for good on Feb. 4. Synco Drugs owner Walt Sanders made the difficult decision to sell the business to Walgreens recently after 24 years as an employee and then owner of Troy’s last locally owned pharmacy. “It’s...
