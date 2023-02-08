This Saturday, Feb. 11, Troy University will honor the 1993 and 2003 men’s basketball teams before and during Troy’s home game with Louisiana at Trojan Arena. The occasion will mark the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 team and the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 team, both historic teams in Troy history. Both teams were coached by Troy Hall of Famer Don Maestro, who will be on hand for the celebration along with a number of his former players. Troy is also being celebrating Letterwinners Day with all former Troy basketball letterwinners being invited to attend.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO