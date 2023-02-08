Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Transient Pleads Guilty to Violent Robbery in Placentia
A 45-year-old transient pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for a violent robbery and carjacking in Placentia, but he will be freed because he has served that amount of time behind bars awaiting trial. Michael Anthony Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to robbery, car theft,...
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Friend in Santa Ana Motel
A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend in a Santa Ana motel in 2018. Milton Louis Mayfield of Anaheim pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 15, 2018, killing of 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. First St.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash
Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.
A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
