Palm Desert, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient Pleads Guilty to Violent Robbery in Placentia

A 45-year-old transient pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for a violent robbery and carjacking in Placentia, but he will be freed because he has served that amount of time behind bars awaiting trial. Michael Anthony Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to robbery, car theft,...
PLACENTIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Friend in Santa Ana Motel

A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend in a Santa Ana motel in 2018. Milton Louis Mayfield of Anaheim pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 15, 2018, killing of 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. First St.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash

Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children

The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk

A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.

A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
LOS ANGELES, CA

