Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD. SPD...
KREM
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police found this to be untrue, but evacuated the building.
KXLY
SPD investigating potential threats made inside Central Library
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a man at the Central Library after they say he called 911 saying he had a gun and made threats towards the people inside. SPD says the suspect called 911 Tuesday night and told them he had a handgun and was making vague threats.
Police: Woman found dead during welfare check, ex-boyfriend arrested for murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her Spokane apartment Thursday after a welfare check was requested when she failed to pick up her children from daycare. The man arrested for her murder is her ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 45-year-old Jean Kirkpatrick was arrested Thursday and...
Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
KXLY
One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
KHQ Right Now
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search warrants obtained for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a...
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure Saturday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange from February 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin lane closures...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
KXLY
Spokane councilmembers consider moving city hall to a new location
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The city of Spokane is now in talks to find a new home for city hall. Spokane's city hall has been on Spokane Falls Boulevard for more than four decades. Some councilmembers want to move it to a new location, saying it could save taxpayers money by moving to a new building.
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
KREM
Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
Comments / 0