Spokane, WA

KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD. SPD...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

SPD investigating potential threats made inside Central Library

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a man at the Central Library after they say he called 911 saying he had a gun and made threats towards the people inside. SPD says the suspect called 911 Tuesday night and told them he had a handgun and was making vague threats.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure Saturday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange from February 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin lane closures...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane councilmembers consider moving city hall to a new location

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The city of Spokane is now in talks to find a new home for city hall. Spokane's city hall has been on Spokane Falls Boulevard for more than four decades. Some councilmembers want to move it to a new location, saying it could save taxpayers money by moving to a new building.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
YAKIMA, WA
KREM

Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
POST FALLS, ID

