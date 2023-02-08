Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found
A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said paramedics reached the location...
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Friend in Santa Ana Motel
A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend in a Santa Ana motel in 2018. Milton Louis Mayfield of Anaheim pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 15, 2018, killing of 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. First St.
Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe
Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Felon Arrested For Alleged Attempted Murder in Long Beach
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man during an argument in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East 28th Street at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding a report of a shooting, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Arson suspect arrested in Menifee for allegedly starting fire at Target
Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire at a Target store located in Menifee, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to the business in January. According to a report from Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department, the initial fire broke out on Jan. 22 at around 7:30 a.m. Crews responded to the scene of the Target, located in the 30000 block of Haun Road. The massive fire caused an estimated $11.3 million in damages. After the blaze was contained and investigators were able to survey the scene, they determined that it had indeed been caused by arson. During the course of a two-week investigation, Cal Fire peace officers were able to successfully identify a suspect allegedly connected to the incident. On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, locating evidence that linked the suspect, now identified as Abel Arizmendi, to the arson. He has been charged with: aggravated arson, arson to a structure, arson to property, arson by use of an incendiary device, arson during a state of emergency, robbery by force or fear,repossession of a stolen vehicle,fraudulent use of a credit card,possession of stolen property,.As they continue to investigate the incident, authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 943-4970.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
