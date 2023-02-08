Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire at a Target store located in Menifee, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to the business in January. According to a report from Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department, the initial fire broke out on Jan. 22 at around 7:30 a.m. Crews responded to the scene of the Target, located in the 30000 block of Haun Road. The massive fire caused an estimated $11.3 million in damages. After the blaze was contained and investigators were able to survey the scene, they determined that it had indeed been caused by arson. During the course of a two-week investigation, Cal Fire peace officers were able to successfully identify a suspect allegedly connected to the incident. On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, locating evidence that linked the suspect, now identified as Abel Arizmendi, to the arson. He has been charged with: aggravated arson, arson to a structure, arson to property, arson by use of an incendiary device, arson during a state of emergency, robbery by force or fear,repossession of a stolen vehicle,fraudulent use of a credit card,possession of stolen property,.As they continue to investigate the incident, authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 943-4970.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO