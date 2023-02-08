Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Low End Severe Threat Friday, Soaker on Saturday
A front will slowly move south and east throughout the day. Highs could get near 70° south and east before the front completely crosses in. The lack of daytime heating and the frontal passage will squash severe weather chances along and north/west of the Flint River. The best chance for something severe to happen in these areas will be around sunrise, but it remains very low.
WALB 10
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WALB 10
Lowndes EMA: It’s important to stay prepared for severe weather
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Not even a month ago, Cook County, which is just one county over from Lowndes County, saw significant damage to their homes after a tornado came through leaving many distraught and devastated.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany
Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on investing locally. Lowered tariff on pecans could help Georgia growers. Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?...
WALB 10
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WALB 10
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Kids and adults with special needs are shining bright at a prom-like event that made its premiere in the Good Life City. Friday, more than 200 people showed up in their fanciest clothes, ready to shine in Albany. They had the chance to walk the red carpet, dance and make some memories.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
WALB 10
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany. Updated: 49 minutes ago. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth...
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
WALB 10
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
WALB 10
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus. Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.
WALB 10
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
WALB 10
Georgia artists share Black History through art
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 7 hours ago. This initiative is something...
WALB 10
ATC opens radiology technology lab
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia college students will soon get to the benefit of working with state-of-the-art medical technology. Albany Technical College (ATC) invested approximately $1.3 million into a new radiological lab. Educators said with this new resource, they’ll be able to fill a need in the medical field.
WALB 10
Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Sherwood Acres Elementary is announcing its new S.P.A.C.E. room. It is aimed at helping kids control their emotions and calm down. S.P.A.C.E stands for Sensory, Place, and Calm Environment. Here students get a chance to engage with all their senses so that they can recognize their feelings.
WALB 10
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Albany’s 3rd Ward are learning about new projects in the area. Many people showed up to the ward’s town hall meeting on Thursday to voice their opinions on the area’s crime, road conditions and new improvements set to be made at Driskell Park Recreation Center.
WALB 10
Albany Commissioner Jon Howard receives Black History Month proclamation for his 29 years of service
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany commissioner is being honored as part of Black History Month by the mayor of Albany. Mayor Bo Dorough presented the honor to Albany City Commissioner Jon “J.B.” Howard on Wednesday night. WALB spoke with Howard and his work truly speaks for itself....
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC education has kept Gregory Harris, Sr. employed for over 36 years
AMERICUS – Gregory W. Harris, Sr., who was born and raised in Americus, graduated from the South Georgia Tech’s Business Equipment Technology Program in 1986 under retired instructor Harold (Buddy) Holloman and because of the excellent technical education he received, Harris has been able to work and thrive in that career for over 36 years.
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
Comments / 0