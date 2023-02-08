Read full article on original website
Related
LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman Seeks to Quicken Housing Voucher Matching Process
Seeking to expedite the process of matching recipients of housing vouchers in Los Angeles with potential housing options, Councilwoman Nithya Raman filed a motion Friday asking for a plan from the city’s housing authority. Delays in matching voucher recipients with housing itself often create the most obstacles to providing...
Los Angeles County’s COVID Numbers Holding Steady
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals is holding steady, rising by eight people to 697, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care, down from 70 the previous day. COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates held steady...
LA Council Votes to Proceed with Removing Gender References from City Code
The City Council Friday called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable, but Deaths in January Double
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. As of Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses...
LA Councilman McOsker Seeks to Increase Hiring for LAPD’s Gate Closure Program
Citing a shortage of city employees in Los Angeles, Councilman Tim McOsker filed a motion Friday seeking to hire more officers to staff the police department’s Park Gate Closure Program. The Park Gate Closure Program is responsible for opening and closing city parks with gated enclosures. It operates under...
LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman Calls for Zero-Emissions at Griffith Park
Councilwoman Nithya Raman is seeking for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Raman is looking to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel. Most of the maintenance work and...
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…AG Puts Orange Gun Maker on Notice for Rifle Series
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…The Attorney General’s Office informed a gun manufacturer in Orange it must stop selling a series of rifles that the agency has deemed are illegal assault weapons. Luis Lopez, director of the agency’s bureau of firearms, sent a “cease and desist” letter...
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
Funeral services were pending Friday for an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX
A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
Protest Planned at PBR Bull-Riding Event at Acrisure Arena
Animal rights activists were planning the second of two nights of protest Saturday evening against a Professional Bull Riders event at Acrisure Arena, one day after an attorney for the demonstrators sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department accusing authorities of violating the protesters’ free speech rights.
Possible Arson Blazes Keep Fire Crews Busy in Jurupa
Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in an area known as Belltown, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured
A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
A fire broke out Thursday on the north edge of the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, scorching about a half-acre of heavy brush but not immediately threatening any homes. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on the south...
Man Shot in Head in Downtown Los Angeles
A man was shot in the head in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and San Pedro streets where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service. The victim was taken...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe
Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
