Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in an area known as Belltown, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO