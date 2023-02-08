ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

LA Council Seeks Reports on Bus Driver Shortage, Impact on Transit Services

Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the L.A. Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman Calls for Zero-Emissions at Griffith Park

Councilwoman Nithya Raman is seeking for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Raman is looking to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel. Most of the maintenance work and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable, but Deaths in January Double

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. As of Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses...
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants

A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10 counts of grand theft...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX

A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said paramedics reached the location...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly, Topping 100 Countywide

COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County were again in the 100-plus range after dropping just below that marker for the first time in three months. As of Friday, there were 102 people hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses in with 16 of them being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state data.
mynewsla.com

Inmate Who Walked Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Found

An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Montes was found in Los Angeles Wednesday night,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children

The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site

Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster

Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.

A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk

A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured

A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
LOS ANGELES, CA

