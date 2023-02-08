Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Proceed with Removing Gender References from City Code
The City Council Friday called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman McOsker Seeks to Increase Hiring for LAPD’s Gate Closure Program
Citing a shortage of city employees in Los Angeles, Councilman Tim McOsker filed a motion Friday seeking to hire more officers to staff the police department’s Park Gate Closure Program. The Park Gate Closure Program is responsible for opening and closing city parks with gated enclosures. It operates under...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Seeks Reports on Bus Driver Shortage, Impact on Transit Services
Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the L.A. Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman Calls for Zero-Emissions at Griffith Park
Councilwoman Nithya Raman is seeking for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Raman is looking to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel. Most of the maintenance work and...
mynewsla.com
OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable, but Deaths in January Double
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. As of Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants
A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10 counts of grand theft...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX
A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…AG Puts Orange Gun Maker on Notice for Rifle Series
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…The Attorney General’s Office informed a gun manufacturer in Orange it must stop selling a series of rifles that the agency has deemed are illegal assault weapons. Luis Lopez, director of the agency’s bureau of firearms, sent a “cease and desist” letter...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said paramedics reached the location...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly, Topping 100 Countywide
COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County were again in the 100-plus range after dropping just below that marker for the first time in three months. As of Friday, there were 102 people hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses in with 16 of them being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state data.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Who Walked Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Montes was found in Los Angeles Wednesday night,...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site
Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.
A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
mynewsla.com
OC Investigators Working to Determine Cause of Death of Lake Forest Couple
Orange County sheriff’s investigators were working Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an elderly couple found in a Lake Forest home. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 22000 block of Bywater Road, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured
A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
Comments / 0