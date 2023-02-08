ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Related
mynewsla.com

Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe

Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
BLYTHE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured

A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX

A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster

Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

mynewsla.com

Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site

Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
INDIO, CA
kvnutalk

Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children

The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

