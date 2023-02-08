ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly, Topping 100 Countywide

COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County were again in the 100-plus range after dropping just below that marker for the first time in three months. As of Friday, there were 102 people hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses in with 16 of them being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state data.
mynewsla.com

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable, but Deaths in January Double

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. As of Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses...
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

Funeral services were pending Friday for an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX

A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children

The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Who Walked Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Found

An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Montes was found in Los Angeles Wednesday night,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants

A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10 counts of grand theft...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Southland Gas Prices Still On The Upswing

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 10th consecutive day and 12th time in the last 13 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.697, its highest amount since Dec. 8. The average price has increased 13.7 cents over the past...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster

Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found

A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk

A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy