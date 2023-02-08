Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly, Topping 100 Countywide
COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County were again in the 100-plus range after dropping just below that marker for the first time in three months. As of Friday, there were 102 people hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses in with 16 of them being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state data.
mynewsla.com
OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable, but Deaths in January Double
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. As of Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
Funeral services were pending Friday for an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX
A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman McOsker Seeks to Increase Hiring for LAPD’s Gate Closure Program
Citing a shortage of city employees in Los Angeles, Councilman Tim McOsker filed a motion Friday seeking to hire more officers to staff the police department’s Park Gate Closure Program. The Park Gate Closure Program is responsible for opening and closing city parks with gated enclosures. It operates under...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Proceed with Removing Gender References from City Code
The City Council Friday called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
mynewsla.com
Inmate Who Walked Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Montes was found in Los Angeles Wednesday night,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants
A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10 counts of grand theft...
mynewsla.com
Southland Gas Prices Still On The Upswing
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 10th consecutive day and 12th time in the last 13 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.697, its highest amount since Dec. 8. The average price has increased 13.7 cents over the past...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found
A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
mynewsla.com
Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
mynewsla.com
OC Investigators Working to Determine Cause of Death of Lake Forest Couple
Orange County sheriff’s investigators were working Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an elderly couple found in a Lake Forest home. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 22000 block of Bywater Road, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.
Comments / 0