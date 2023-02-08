Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.8 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

