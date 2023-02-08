Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.8 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Comments / 0