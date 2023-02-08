Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to 15.6 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.8 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Watch issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Calhoun, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Calhoun; Colquitt; Cook; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally heavy rains which already occurred over the course of Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash flooding would be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
