Effective: 2023-02-11 14:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this time.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO