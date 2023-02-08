Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to 15.6 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tattnall, Toombs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tattnall; Toombs FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohoopee River near Reidsville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, water enters the ground level of homes in the Joy Bluff community. The access road becomes covered with water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 16.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.8 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this time.
