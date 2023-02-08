ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 10-12

Weekend activities fill the calendar, from an Italian tenor to a famous gender illusionist to some regal pups...and a few parades. The Carnival parade calendar boils over with fun this weekend. OSHUN, CLEOPATRA and ALLA kick off the Uptown parades at 6 p.m. Friday. EXCALIBUR and SYMPHONY roll in Metairie at 6:30 p.m. and EVE takes to the streets of Mandeville at 7 p.m. Saturday's roster Uptown includes MARS, PONTCHARTRAIN, CHOCTAW and FRERET rolling in order starting at 11:30 a.m., SPARTA and PYGMALION roll at 5:30 p.m., NEMESIS at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard, MADHATTERS at 5 p.m. in Metairie and OLYMPIA at 6 p.m. in Metairie. FEMME FATALE, CARROLLTON and KING ARTHUR start Sunday Uptown at 11 a.m., with DIONYSUS in Slidell at 1 p.m. Check out the routes and more here.
Friday kicks off first Mardi Gras parade weekend: See maps, times, highlights from Arthur Hardy

With 19 traditional parades this weekend in metro New Orleans, we have more parades rolling from Friday to Sunday than are scheduled the three days of Mardi Gras weekend. Starting things off in Uptown New Orleans is the 17-float Krewe of Oshun parade, titled "Music," led by a new captain. Personalized collectibles tossed by the club’s 200 co-ed members include handmade fans.
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.

The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District

A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
