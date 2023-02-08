Read full article on original website
Related
NOPD warns parade goers not to mark territories too far ahead of events
More than a week before Endymion, people have marked their spots on the neutral grounds on Orleans, Carrollton, and Canal street.
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 10-12
Weekend activities fill the calendar, from an Italian tenor to a famous gender illusionist to some regal pups...and a few parades. The Carnival parade calendar boils over with fun this weekend. OSHUN, CLEOPATRA and ALLA kick off the Uptown parades at 6 p.m. Friday. EXCALIBUR and SYMPHONY roll in Metairie at 6:30 p.m. and EVE takes to the streets of Mandeville at 7 p.m. Saturday's roster Uptown includes MARS, PONTCHARTRAIN, CHOCTAW and FRERET rolling in order starting at 11:30 a.m., SPARTA and PYGMALION roll at 5:30 p.m., NEMESIS at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard, MADHATTERS at 5 p.m. in Metairie and OLYMPIA at 6 p.m. in Metairie. FEMME FATALE, CARROLLTON and KING ARTHUR start Sunday Uptown at 11 a.m., with DIONYSUS in Slidell at 1 p.m. Check out the routes and more here.
Look for some familiar faces in Metairie's Krewe of Madhatters
Bobby Hebert and Mike Detillier of SpotsTalk and WWL’s Scoot are just some of the familiar faces that will pop up on floats this Saturday for the Magical Krewe of MadHatters parade.
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
NOLA.com
'Black Paintings': Native New Orleanian explores Black experience through artwork
New Orleans artist John Isiah Walton has created 100 paintings that explore the Black experience — and his personal journey — through a comprehensively contemporary lens that touches on everything from Tinder dating to Walton’s Ancestry.com results. The exhibit, titled “Black Paintings,” can be seen at the...
wwno.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
WDSU
Some are questioning work of New Orleans 'Nightlife Mayor,' Cantrell defends appointee
NEW ORLEANS — In the French Quarter, there are plenty of nuisance issues, from noise, to overcrowded short-term rentals, to trash in public. And as parades start rolling, the city's most storied neighborhood will be on full display. Last summer, to help polish the quarter and other areas, the...
Persons of interest wanted for questioning in Marigny carjacking
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31) in the Marigny.
Times-Picayune and recall organizers reach a settlement in court on releasing names
The newspaper said it is the public's right to know if local officials have signed the petition and those names are public record.
NOLA.com
Friday kicks off first Mardi Gras parade weekend: See maps, times, highlights from Arthur Hardy
With 19 traditional parades this weekend in metro New Orleans, we have more parades rolling from Friday to Sunday than are scheduled the three days of Mardi Gras weekend. Starting things off in Uptown New Orleans is the 17-float Krewe of Oshun parade, titled "Music," led by a new captain. Personalized collectibles tossed by the club’s 200 co-ed members include handmade fans.
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore
Opray says, check out this New Orleans bookstore
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
NOLA.com
How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.
The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District
A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the "Vulture Gang."
