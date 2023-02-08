ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
KEEL Radio

Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District

A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit

Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Independent Police Monitor warns of potential conflict of interest in Vappie investigation

New Orleans’ Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment Thursday warned Council President JP Morrell and City Attorney Donesia Turner of a "potential legal conflict of interest” in the New Orleans Police Department’s internal investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security detail, Jeffrey Vappie, according to a letter obtained by Gambit.
NOLA.com

How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.

The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

City of Mandeville looking at panhandler options

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Responding to complaints from residents, Mandeville city leaders are asking a law firm for help dealing with panhandlers in the city. During Thursday’s meeting of the Mandeville City Council, the council approved a resolution to hire the Holland & Knight law firm to research the topic.
MANDEVILLE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Can the NOPD hire more officers than it will lose in 2023?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork went before the City Council on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to provide an update on recruitment efforts for a department in dire need of new officers. Currently, the NOPD says there are 922 sworn officers in the department. If all goes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy