Metairie, LA

The Independent

Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CoinTelegraph

Founder of $7.5M ‘brazen fraud scheme’ gets 8 years behind bars

Founder of “My Big Coin” Randall Crater has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and ordered to pay over $7.6 million to the victims of his fraudulent scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said on Jan. 31 that Crater was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Denise Casper in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond

Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE

