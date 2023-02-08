Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO