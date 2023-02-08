Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Judge Orders Million$ for Victims of What Prosecutors Call Ponzi Scheme
A San Diego federal judge Thursday ordered one of the leaders of an alleged investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency to pay more than $17 million in restitution to around 800 victims worldwide. The restitution order stems from a grand jury indictment returned against the owners and operators of cryptocurrency company...
Prosecutors: 2 moved into ailing man's home, stole millions
Two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from a wealthy ailing investor, moving into his Malibu beach home and giving him drugs
msn.com
Judge hands prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial a pivotal win
In a pivotal moment in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina judge ruled Monday that he would allow financial crimes allegedly perpetrated by the once-powerful lawyer to be admitted into evidence for the jury to hear. The move comes after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was...
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos fraud, prosecutors allege
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to “flee” the United States a few weeks after her conviction for fraud last year, prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday. Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last January for misleading investors about…
CNBC
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Mississippi judge pleads to keep ex in prison for killing daughter
There is not a day that goes by, Jeff Crevitt said, that he doesn’t think about his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Crevitt — affectionately known as Nikki. “I often wonder what she would be like, what my grandkids would be like, just everything. It’s just something I will never know,” Crevitt said.
Does life in prison without the possibility of parole equal a life stolen? Justice for Ahmad Arbery? (Opinion Piece)
On my way home yesterday, I heard the news that the killers of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. I feel the judge made a good and just call.
Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
freightwaves.com
Ex-trucking co-owner sentenced for bank fraud, facing livestock neglect charges
The former co-owner of an Iowa trucking company was sentenced Tuesday for his role in orchestrating an elaborate $250,000 check kiting scheme and is also facing unrelated charges in state court that he allowed more than 800 pigs to starve or freeze to death in his care in December 2021.
allhiphop.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key Witness In Jam Master Jay Case Turns Up Dead; Feds Seek To Expedite Trial
Two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay were scheduled to face trial in February 2023, but a judge delayed the proceedings. Prosecutors urged a judge to schedule the trial against Jam Master Jay’s alleged killers as soon as possible. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the U.S....
Grand jury indicts 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' husband and prominent attorney, accusing him of stealing from clients
A pair of federal grand juries indicted a prominent Southern California attorney and accused him of stealing millions of dollars from scores of sympathetic victims, court documents revealed Wednesday. Thomas Girardi, 83, who is married to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne, 51, was hit with a...
Is a Florida pastor accused of fraud feigning illness to avoid prison?
The mystery over the health of a Florida pastor accused in a Covid relief scam has deepened after a court-ordered psychiatrist prepared a report that suggested he might be faking some of his symptoms. The pastor, Evan Edwards, has been hospitalized since December when he and his son were arrested...
Florida Woman Defrauded Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8 Million in ‘Romance Scam,’ Feds Say
A Florida woman bilked an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million in a “romance scam,” wooing the octogenarian out of his life savings, apartment and more, prosecutors say. Peaches “April” Stergo, a 36-year-old resident of Champions Gate, was arrested on Wednesday and presented in the Middle District...
Former Lafayette judge Michelle Odinet to face no further sanctions from disciplinary board
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after using racial slurs in a video captured in 2021, will face no further disciplinary action.
CoinTelegraph
Founder of $7.5M ‘brazen fraud scheme’ gets 8 years behind bars
Founder of “My Big Coin” Randall Crater has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and ordered to pay over $7.6 million to the victims of his fraudulent scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said on Jan. 31 that Crater was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Denise Casper in Massachusetts.
The former law firm's CFO says his wife and son were slain, she approached Alex Murdaugh about missing monies.
( CNN ) - As prosecutors try to persuade the judge to allow testimony about Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, the former chief financial officer of Murdaugh's law firm testified in his double murder trial on Thursday about confronting the now-disbarred lawyer about missing funds the morning his wife and son were killed.
Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond
Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two...
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
