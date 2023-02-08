Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Diasters are never planned:’ Oregon rescuers rush to help earthquake victims
As the death toll and injuries climb following the devastating earthquakes impacting Turkey and Syria, some in Oregon are working to help those impacted in any way they can, including some boarding flights overseas to join in search and rescue operations.
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
NYT story tells how the FBI pursued an eco-terrorism group's Portland-based spokesman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty-six years ago, a Portland social justice activist named Craig Rosebraugh moved into the public eye as a spokesman for an eco-terrorism group called the Earth Liberation Front. That role put him in the crosshairs of the FBI, and this week we're learning how far the...
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Asian Pacific American Network buys former Canton Grill restaurant in SE Portland with big plans ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Canton Grill building in Southeast Portland — known as one of the oldest Chinese-American restaurants in the metro area — finally has a new owner. The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) bought it last month after over 76 years in the business. They closed their doors back in 2020.
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County
Miki Barnes: "Local residents should have the right to live in a safe environment free from the noise and risk of random recreational gunfire."
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon
Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Man found stabbed to death in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 7600 block of SE 98th Avenue near Mt Scott Boulevard in the Lents neighborhood at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound, police said.
