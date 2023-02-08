ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
PRINEVILLE, OR
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man found stabbed to death in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 7600 block of SE 98th Avenue near Mt Scott Boulevard in the Lents neighborhood at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound, police said.
PORTLAND, OR

