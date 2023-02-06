ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bad news for Walmart, Costco and Amazon shoppers as Kroger eyes expansion – but the retail giant is still in hot water

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE Kroger and Albertsons merger will create more competition for bigger retailers like Walmart Costco, and Amazon, a retail expert has revealed.

Even though the expert believes that the merger would be good for competition, a lawsuit was recently brought against the merger citing fears of a grocery monopoly.

The Kroger and Albertsons merger will create more competition for bigger retailers like Walmart Costco, and Amazon Credit: Getty
While a consumer group worries about a monopoly, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen assures that the merger will bring product costs down Credit: Getty

Kroger announced the merger in October. The store made a "definitive" agreement to buy Albertsons in a $24.6billion deal.

Major retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Amazon could sell groceries at whatever price they want with their massive buying power, The Street reports.

The merger would give Kroger and Albertsons more scale and buying power, along with more stores to leverage delivery and loyalty programs against, according to the outlet.

While the competition seems healthy for the grocery market, one consumer group filed a lawsuit against the merger in hopes of blocking the Kroger-Albertsons deal.

The lawsuit is said to have come directly from 25 consumers across California, Texas, and Florida.

"Kroger’s plan to acquire rival Albertsons will combine the biggest and second-biggest supermarket companies in the country by sales, thereby tending to create a monopoly," the lawsuit alleges.

Congress has also pointed fingers at the merger, fearing a monopoly.

In a letter, lawmakers said: "We urge the Federal Trade Commission to closely evaluate the likely competitive effect of this acquisition."

"This acquisition threatens to create competition-stifling concentration in markets across the country, hurting consumers, workers and small businesses," Congress warned.

However, grocery chains compete with other retailers than just fellow grocery chains.

Groceries are now making up 56 percent of Walmart's revenue.

Kroger and Albertsons will be worth $43.5billion, which is less than 10 of Walmart's $382billion worth.

PERKS FOR SHOPPERS

The lawsuit also claimed that Kroger's acquisition of its rival "will be used to increase prices for groceries, decrease the quality of food, eliminate jobs, close stores and offer less choice for consumers."

However, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen argues that the merger will help bring prices down for shoppers.

Rodney McMullen acknowledged that he is aware that customers are struggling financially due to inflation and wants to keep product prices affordable.

The Kroger chief spoke at a keynote session at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show in New York City on January 16 explaining how the company is in talks with its manufacturers on how to keep costs low for customers.

The goal is to reduce the costs of products in the two companies' stores, creating more competition with other big-brand grocers like Walmart and Target.

By combining the two stores, McMullen has argued, both companies would be able to cut prices on their inventory, Reuters reports.

Richard Lujan
2d ago

I grew up with the owner of Sam Walmart and he promised that his stores would always sell American-made products and as soon as he died his sons turn their back on their dad's promise and begin selling Chinese made products which are being used to attack the United States of America stand up to China stop buying Walmart garbage protect your own country buy American made Goods insist that they move their companies to America if they want to continue doing business

dale kelleher
2d ago

I went into a regional store called Market Basket this past week. it was awesome. place was clean and the shelves were full. every register had a person and a bagger. prices were very reasonable.

Rick Scroggins
3d ago

There store by my home in Independence Ky . Is ran so lousy terrible out of stocks poor management. Everyone wants to blame it on Covid, it was ran this way before Covid. I managed a supermarket in ky and Ohio in the late 60s and early 70s . If I had ran a store with such terrible conditions they would have fired me in a heartbeat. The Publix stores by us here in Florida are ran like a supermarket should be. Clean full and cashiers at every checkout with baggers. No self checkout. I have told the manager if they came to ky got their prices in line they could do very well.

