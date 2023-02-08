ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Feb. 9

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A traffic consultant told the Elementary School Building Committee on Tuesday that building a three-grade...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Feb. 10

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night approved 4-3 the notice of intent hearing...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: Realtor Jenn French always willing to go ‘above and beyond’

In a unique role as agent and neighbor, Jenn French is the perfect person to guide a client through the nuances of the local market. Ranked one of the top agents with RE/MAX Executive Realty in town, French couples her experience with access to top listings, a worldwide network, exceptional in-house marketing strategies and cutting-edge technology.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Local students take home state writing, arts awards

Hopkinton High School and Hopkinton Middle School students took home a number of awards in the Scholastic Arts Awards and Scholastic Writing Awards competitions. On the writing side, HHS students won four gold keys, 11 silver keys and 11 honorable mentions. Sophomore Jessica Fan received a gold key for poetry...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

College Honors: Local students shine at UNH

The University of New Hampshire announced its fall dean’s list, and it includes a number of Hopkinton residents. Alexandra Lee, Lia Brossi and Samuel Lozeau were recognized with highest honors, Grace Joy and Olivia O’Connor received high honors, and Kathryn Callery earned honors. …. Hannah Polk was named...
HOPKINTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy