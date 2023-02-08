ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol trooper rescues dog 'Sarge' pinned under truck

SUMMIT, Utah (KUTV) — The quick actions from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper likely saved the life of a dog that was pinned under a truck following a rollover crash this weekend. Trooper Faust was first on scene for a crash reported along Summit Mountain Road, off of Old...
SUMMIT, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash

(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KUTV

911 calls reveal welfare check request, discovery in Enoch murder-suicide

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement released separate 911 calls from the tragic Enoch murder-suicide back in January. We told you, officers discovered eight people who were shot and killed inside a home. 2News reporter Brian Schnee requested the 911 audio, after learning about them in some of the...
ENOCH, UT
Lansing Daily

Utah City Shocked as Family of 8 Found Dead: ‘This Is Not Normal’

Eight family members have been found dead from gunshot wounds in their Utah home, according to authorities. Police found the victims, five of whom were children, after conducting a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, located nearly 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report. Enoch City … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS

This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!

You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Wowie House For Sale in St George

When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
midutahradio.com

Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

