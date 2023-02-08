Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Update: 19-year-old Washington County woman found after social media posts
TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Toquerville woman had been missing since leaving her home sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media by...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol trooper rescues dog 'Sarge' pinned under truck
SUMMIT, Utah (KUTV) — The quick actions from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper likely saved the life of a dog that was pinned under a truck following a rollover crash this weekend. Trooper Faust was first on scene for a crash reported along Summit Mountain Road, off of Old...
Three motorhome occupants arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
890kdxu.com
St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
KUTV
911 calls reveal welfare check request, discovery in Enoch murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement released separate 911 calls from the tragic Enoch murder-suicide back in January. We told you, officers discovered eight people who were shot and killed inside a home. 2News reporter Brian Schnee requested the 911 audio, after learning about them in some of the...
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after going nearly 50 feet down cliff in Southern Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was rescued in southern Utah after officials said his motorcycle went down a cliff and he used his smartwatch to get help. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received an alert of the incident in the area of Warner Valley on Saturday.
Lansing Daily
Utah City Shocked as Family of 8 Found Dead: ‘This Is Not Normal’
Eight family members have been found dead from gunshot wounds in their Utah home, according to authorities. Police found the victims, five of whom were children, after conducting a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, located nearly 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report. Enoch City … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
890kdxu.com
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
Haight searched 'Can neighbors hear gunshots' before shooting family
Michael Haight searched for whether neighbors can hear gunshots and other questions related to shooting inside a home before he killed his entire family
890kdxu.com
Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!
You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
890kdxu.com
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
midutahradio.com
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
890kdxu.com
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
